Mike Tyson explains how his Legends Only League will revolutionize sport

For many people, it might be a surprise that Mike Tyson is one of the most prominent names in the sports world in 2020. Since retiring in 2005, Tyson was always present in the media somehow, but few would think that the reason his name is trending nowadays is related to the sport he was once the best at.

At the early stages of the pandemic, Tyson started to post impressive videos of him training and sparring. Many thought the 54-year-old retired boxer wouldn't have the speed and potency he was renowned for at his prime. But Tyson still had it.

Tyson has come up with a new business idea. He wants to revolutionize sports for those who have already retired and those who are considered 'not good enough' anymore with the Legends Only League.

"It's always been a dream of mine to create, build, and honor athletes," said Tyson via press release. "All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It's something that is inherent in each of us, and that drive never goes away. Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products, and live events in the world."

Tyson is launching the experiment with company Eros Innovations, led by CEO Sophie Watts. He explained to Ariel Helwani how he got the idea for the unique league.

"I was looking at a show about Jerry Rice, and they were saying that because he was a second or a couple of seconds slower, he can't play football no more. And I thought that was ridiculous," described Tyson.

The former heavyweight champion wants to provide a space for older athletes who feel like they can still compete. He thinks people still want to watch sports legends, even if they are one or two seconds slower than they once were.

"Now that we live in the era of Instagram, there's more people on Instagram who want to see him [Jerry Rice] play than the person that plays in this position now in the San Francisco 49's," said Tyson. "Do you think these people want to stop seeing them [old athletes] just because they are two or three seconds slower? No."

Tyson's venture would offer these athletes an extra life on their sports career. A place where legends from the past could also show they still have it, just like he is doing now.

"Now they don't have any kind of outlet for their entanglement; now they can't do anything because they are a few seconds slow. As I said, that's ridiculous. With this Legends Only League, then everybody's going to have a chance to participate."

Mike Tyson is promoting his new business idea by taking himself into the action

Mike Tyson will face Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, in California. Jones, who is 51 years old, is a former boxer champion in four different categories. Here's how you can watch it.

Although Tyson and Jones say it will be a real boxing fight, the California Athletic Commission has called the bout a "sparring", hoping that the two fighters don't try to go for the knockout.

Besides the main event, the card will also count on celebrities such as controversial YouTube sensation Jake Paul who is set to fight former NBA player Nate Robinson.