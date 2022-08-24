Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter rescheduled for October 29

Hughie Fury vs. Michael Hunter was rescheduled for October 29 after the Brit pulled out of their original fight date on July 2 due to an undisclosed illness.

Fury hasn't fought since October 2021 when he took on Christian Hammer at the Newcastle Arena in England. The cousin of Tyson Fury dominated Hammer over five rounds before forcing him to retire because of a bicep injury.

Meanwhile, Hunter has been equally inactive. 'The Bounty' is coming off a lackluster performance against Jerry Forest in December 2021. Many believe Hunter was fortunate to be awarded a draw by the judges.

Regardless, both fighters will have the opportunity to get their careers back on track in what promises to be a highly competitive contest.

Furthermore, Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom previously stated that Fury-Hunter will be an eliminator for the WBA (Regular) World Championship. Hence, it is plausible that the winner could challenge Daniel Dubois next.

"It's for the regular belt eliminator, its a crossroads fight for both of them."

Michael Hunter has formerly claimed that he will easily defeat Hughie Fury

Michael Hunter was extremely confident when the fight with Hughie Fury was first announced. The American doesn't believe Fury possesses the same punching power as some of his previous opponents like Martin Bakole.

Hunter said the following in an interview with Boxing UK:

"I don't have to do anything special. This is not like a Martin Bakole fight where I had to dig deep and do something outside of the box. Obviously, I'm going to his hometown and his turf, so there will be that aspect of it. But like you said, Bakole was more of like a dangerous fighter."

It hasn't been confirmed yet as to where the rescheduled fight between Fury and Hunter will take place. However, it is likely to still take place in Manchester.

A win for Fury against Hunter would throw him back into the mix for a world title shot. Hunter, on the other hand, has a chance to add another high-profile victory to his resume.

