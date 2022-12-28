Tyson Fury sat down with iFL TV’s Kugan Cassius for an hour-long podcast, recapping the year and talking about his life in boxing.

Fury told the host that he would've been happy even if he did not take up the sport of boxing:

“I was buying and selling cars from 10 years old. I’d have been happy. I’d have met my wife, we’d have our lovely kids. I wouldn’t be world champion and wouldn’t be as wealthy, but that’s not the be all and end all."

The WBC Heavyweight Champion further elaborated on the pros and cons of living in the limelight since his storied career began in 2008 when he turned pro at the age of 20:

“Maybe I would’ve been a bit happier to be honest, because when you’ve lived in the fast lane all your life and you’ve been up there and done all those Vegas nights and done all the big venues around the world. 94,000 at Wembley and 60,000 at Tottenham Hotspur, it’s difficult to come down to reality from there."

Check out the full video below:

Tyson Fury’s early career

‘The Gypsy King’ started boxing at the age of 10, after which he left school and trained under his father until 2011. After his father was jailed for assault, a young Tyson trained under his uncle Hughie until he passed in 2014. Peter Fury, another one of the boxer’s uncles then took over coaching duties for the heavyweight and trained him for his undisputed title fight against Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson Fury represented both Ireland and England as an amateur boxer and went on to win bronze at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship in 2006. After not being able to represent the Great Britain team at the Olympics in 2008 due to the selection of David Price in the heavyweight division, the young boxer chose to forego the amateur circuit and turn pro in 2008. He finished his amateur career with a record of 31-4, 26 of his wins being knockouts.

Check out Tyson Fury's pro debut below:

Fury made his pro debut on the undercard of Froch vs. Pascal, securing a TKO victory against Bela Gyongyosi on December 6, 2008.

He then went on to have notable victories against John McDermott, Derek Chisora, Steve Cunningham and Christian Hammer. Upon rising up the ranks in the heavyweight division, the British heavyweight then went on to challenge for the unified heavyweight world championship against the champion at the time, Wladimir Klitschko. Tyson Fury won the bout via unanimous decision and became the Unified Heavyweight Champion at the age of 27.

Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

Check out the fight highlights below:

