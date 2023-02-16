Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Tommy Fury has garnered a lot of attention since it was announced. Having been canceled on two previous occasions, people are certainly keen to see this rivalry come to an end.

While many pugilists believe Tommy Fury will be the one to defeat Paul thanks to his background in the sport, KSI expects 'The Problem Child' to get the better of 'TNT' when the two enter the squared circle later this month.

In a recent video released by LADBible, KSI completed a Q&A session with a group of kids, during which he was asked to predict the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.

Despite acknowledging that Fury is more experienced, backed his fellow online star, saying:

"Honestly, I think Jake Paul. As much as I hate to say it, he's gonna win. I truly think Jake Paul has a better mindset and wants it more than Tommy. I dont think Jake is a better boxer than Tommy, but I think Tommy Fury is just all over the place."

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul claims boxing saved his life

'The Problem Child' has made quite the name for himself ever since he entered the world of professional boxing in 2020. He has also helped the sport attract a lot of eyeballs thanks to his massive fanbase.

Speaking about his boxing journey during a recent interview with BusinessLend, Paul claimed that the sport saved him. While suggesting that his venture into pugilism brought him out of a really dark place in his life, 'The Problem Child' said:

“I need boxing. Boxing saved me. I was in a super dark place in my life. I lacked discipline, lacked routine, lacked community, lacked passion, lacked progress. Boxing gave me all of those things, and I loved punching people and getting punched! I love the pace of it, the strategy, everything behind it. It’s an art. Then there’s the buildup, the content, the press conferences, the outfits. All of it made me fall in love with boxing, to a point where I need boxing on a daily basis just to function. I love the sport, that’s really what it is.”

