Jake Paul has made quite the name for himself ever since transitioning from being a YouTuber to a pro-boxer. Six fights deep into his professional career, 'The Problem Child' is set to take on Tommy Fury later this month on February 26.

It is worth noting that a fight between the two has been years in the making. Moreover, the fight was made on two previous occasions, however, the fight ended up falling apart as Tommy Fury pulled out both times. Nevertheless, their showdown is set for a third time as the two finally look set to put an end to their rivalry.

With just under a month remaining for the highly anticipated grudge matchup, Jake Paul recently took to Instagram to post a bold message. In his post, 'The Problem Child' listed out a few reasons why he cannot be defeated in this lifetime:

"I’m more athletic, have more heart, more of a WHY, more poised, more emotionally intelligent, more spiritually connected, more calculated, more willing to die, more patient, more studied, more willing to learn, more supported and loved then any of my opponents. So in this lifetime I just simply cannot be defeated for this timeline I am extremely grateful. thank you thank you thank you mother Gaia"

Take a look at Paul's Instagram post below:

Jake Paul claims he has caught up to Tommy Fury's experience

As mentioned earlier, Paul is set to take on Tommy Fury on February 26. While 'The Problem Child' is six fights deep into his career, he hasn't faced a real "pro-boxer" yet. However, that won't be the case with 'TNT'.

Tommy Fury is much more experienced than Jake Paul and has been boxing since he was a child, unlike his upcoming opponent. However, this doesn't seem to faze Paul, who believes he has now caught up to his experience.

While talking about the same during a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Jake Paul said:

“He’s way more experienced, has an amateur career, all of these things…. More fights. You know, his whole family… he’s been doing it his whole life. I just want it more and I have a stronger ‘Why?’ [reason] because of that I think you’re gonna see the dog come out of me. I think I’ve caught up to Tommy and surpassed him."

Watch the interview below:

