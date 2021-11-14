"I might deserve that fight" - David Benavidez wants a fight against P4P king Canelo Alvarez even though 'it won't be easy'

American boxer and former two-time WBC super-middleweight champion David Benavidez has expressed interest in fighting boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Following his win on November 13, 'El Bandera Roja' made his case at the the post-fight press conference. The 24-year-old admitted that a fight with the Mexican would not be an easy task, but he was more than ready for the challenge.

"I think the fans speak for itself. The fans have been calling for this fight for a long, long time and there's nobody else for Canelo to fight. you know, I feel like I'm a bigger guy, a stronger guy, I have a lot of speed. You know, obviously, a lot of people say that I'm an easy walk in the park for Canelo but they say that about all my opponents. 'I dont' have defense, I dont' have nothing.' But I rarely get hit. I know when I get in the ring with the fighters, it's a completely different story. I know how strong I am, i know how much pressure I put on and I know how these guys tend to break down towards the end of the fight. I know a fight with Canelo won't be easy but I'm willing to get my heart and my soul in that ring to get the victory and I know that I can get it done... So, I feel like I might deserve that fight," said David Benavidez.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Benavidez defeated Kyrone Davis via a seventh-round TKO to extend his undefeated boxing record to 25-0.

Canelo Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant a week ago

On November 6, Canelo Alvarez took on Caleb Plant for the WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA and The Ring duper middleweight titles. The Mexican showed his greatness by putting away 'Sweethands' in the 11th round of the fight. Plant was undefeated before this fight with a record of 21-0.

With a stellar victory, Canelo Alvarez extended his winning streak to eight and has an overall record of 57-1-2.

Edited by C. Naik