Ilunga Makabu secures controversial win over Thabiso Mchunu, vows to beat Canelo Alvarez next 

Canelo Alvarez (left), Ilunga Makabu (center), and Thabiso Mchunu (right)
Canelo Alvarez (left), Ilunga Makabu (center), and Thabiso Mchunu (right)
Modified Jan 30, 2022 08:21 PM IST
News

Ilunga Makabu beat Thabiso Mchunu for the second time at the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio.

The Don King Promotions event drew a small crowd as the WBC Cruiserweight Champion took on Mchunu for the second time. Makabu won the fight via split decision in what many fans and analysts called a robbery. For most of the fight, Mchunu looked the better fighter, ducking and weaving through Makabu's advances.

The fight started off pretty tame as both fighters sized each other up, throwing a few punches. Makabu looked very flat-footed and just chased Mchunu around for the entire fight, not landing anything serious. Mchunu, on the other hand, was comfortably slipping and countering Makabu's punches. Just like in the first fight, Mchunu put on a better performance.

Ilunga Makabu beats Thabiso Mchunu in one of the biggest robberys in recent years I had the fight 11-1 Mchunu he countered him all night Makabu was just following him around this was the most sharp vershion of Mchunu I ever seen but you know what happens on a don king card https://t.co/Bn8DlJENrm

The only difference this time was that, in the eyes of the judges, he did not do enough to dethrone the champion. Following his win over Mchunu, Makabu wasted no time in calling out Canelo Alvarez. The Unified Super-Middleweight Champion of the world is currently on the lookout for his next opponent, and Makabu believes he should get to fight Canelo next.

#MakabuMchunu Makabu wins spilt decision. https://t.co/JydnPUYVFi

However, following his less than impressive performance against Mchunu, Canelo may not be quite as interested in fighting Makabu.

Canelo Alvarez challenged Ilunga Makabu for his title

Following his historic 11th round knockout of Caleb Plant, Canelo looked to make history again. Shortly after being crowned Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion, Canelo had his eyes set on Cruiserweight.

During the WBC's convention in Mexico, Canelo's coach Eddy Reynoso requested the WBC taccept a fight between Canelo and Ilunga Makabu.

Canelo looked to become Champion in a fifth weight class and make history as the first Mexican to hold titles in five divisions. However, after a few weeks of speculations and rumors, plans for the fight fell through since Makabu had to defend his title against Thabiso Mchunu. Mchunu did not accept any offers to step aside from the fight so Canelo moved on.

Now that Makabu has beaten his opponent, he has called Canelo out again. As of right now, who wouldn't want to fight Canelo? He is currently the biggest draw in boxing and was just crowned Undisputed Champion, it is a dream fight for any fighter. With so many options on the table, it will be interesting to see who Canelo fights next.

