"Im all up for it" - Daniel Dubois vows to make Dillian Whyte quit in potential fight

Daniel Dubois has no issues with fighting Dillian Whyte next and believes he can make 'The Body Snatcher' quit in the ring.

Dubois is the current WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion after defeating Trevon Bryan last June via a fourth-round knockout. At only 24 years old, 'Dynamite' is touted by many as the next dominant force in the heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Whyte is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Tyson Fury back in April. The Brixton native was caught by a sensational right-uppercut that sent him to the canvas and destroyed his hopes of capturing the WBC belt.

Dubois seems to have taken confidence from Whyte's recent setbacks and is determined to prove himself.

Michael Benson recently shared Dubois' thoughts on fighting Whtye:

"I'm very excited about it, I really wanna fight him. If that's next, I'm all up for it… These guys saying I'm a quitter, I wanna get in the ring, show them how much of a quitter I am, and make them quit."

Check out Michael Benson's post:

The only loss of Daniel Dubois' career came against Joe Joyce in 2020. In a highly competitive contest, 'Dynamite' took a knee in the 10th round and avoided beating the count. It was later reported that Dubois suffered a broken eye socket.

Watch the fight highlights of Dubois vs Joyce:

Daniel Dubois on Anthony Joshua's outburst following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Daniel Dubois has empathised with his British compatriot and former sparring partner, Anthony Joshua, who displayed distasteful behavior after losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois said the following in an interview on the Unibet Lowdown:

"I don't know what he was saying but he was frustrated I think and his emotions were all over the place...As a fighter its just real isn't it, its raw boxing. It brings out all your emotions. When you're winning its great and everyone's happy. When its not going your way it can happen. You know guys going to flip and things can happen."

Watch the full interview:

'AJ' has since apologised, for his post-fight antics, to Usyk and the Ukrainians' team. The former unified heavyweight champion also has no plans of retiring and is set to return to the ring in November or December.

With Joshua unlikely to fight for a world title again any time soon, Dubois is a realistic opponent for 'AJ' in 2023.

