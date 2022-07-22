"Daniel wants Dillian Whyte" - Daniel Dubois wants to face 'The Body Snatcher' next, according to his sister Caroline Dubois

Daniel Dubois and Dillian Whyte are both on the fringes of reaching the top of the heavyweight division. The British fighters have become huge names in their home country.

Dubois' sister, Caroline, is undefeated in her relatively new boxing career, and she believes that a fight between the pair can be made:

“I’ve heard they are focusing on new names. There’s a few names that have been getting thrown about. I heard Dillian Whyte being one of the main ones, someone that Daniel wants, someone that Shane wants, someone that our team wants on Daniel’s side. I know that Daniel is more than ready for it, he believes in himself.”

Caroline Dubois was complimentary of Dillian Whyte, adding:

“Obviously, Dillian Whyte is a great fighter. He has fought against so many great champions—he is a good test. You know, he has been there and done it. He has tested himself, and he is not someone that quits. It will be a great fight, and I think that’s the one they are going for next.”

A fight between Daniel Dubois and Dillian Whyte would make sense. Dubois faced the toughest test of his career to date — Joe Joyce — in his last fight, losing via 10th round KO. Dubois has since joined up with trainer Shane McGuigan in hopes of making improvements.

Dillian Whyte lost his last fight to Tyson Fury. In the two biggest fights of his career (against Fury and Anthony Joshua), Whyte has tasted defeat. In spite of these losses, he has overcome the likes of Oscar Rivas and Joseph Parker, cementing his status as a top 5 heavyweight. BoxRec currently has Whyte as No.5 in its rankings.

Dubois has only fought one fighter on Whyte's level, the previously mentioned Joe Joyce, and that resulted in a devastating loss for the 24-year-old.

Whyte himself will be wanting to show that he still has something to offer, and beating Dubois would definitely make a statement. Whyte's name has value in the UK — some even backed him to defeat Fury.

Both fighters seem to be at very different stages of their careers. Whyte is over ten years older than Dubois.

Daniel Dubois is a few wins away from the biggest fights in the division

After defeating Trevor Bryan, Daniel Dubois became the WBA regular world heavyweight champion. As such, he is in an excellent position to fight the winner of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk in the future. The winner of the bout will be the WBA super world heavyweight champion, and with the WBA attempting to reduce the number of belts in circulation, a unification bout seems imminent.

A win for Whyte would also bring ‘The Body Snatcher’ back in top contention.

