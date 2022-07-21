Is Alex Wassabi dating anyone?

Alex Wassabi, 32, is a popular YouTube star who has found a lot of success for himself in making videos.

Currently, Wassabi is single and focuses on keeping his channel up and running, with 11.5 million subscribers following him on his life journey. He began making videos for YouTube in the late noughties with his friend Roi Fabito when they were in middle school.

The channel was named Wassabi from a scene in the first Jackass movie where Steve-0 snorted wasabi paste through his nose. After Wassabi's friends left the video-making scene, he became the sole owner of their YouTube account and has continued to make videos to entertain his audience.

Alongside his YouTube career, Wassabi has begun his journey into the boxing scene, as many content creators have been doing over the last few years. Logan and Jake Paul made the transition into the boxing world back in 2019 and their success has spurred more creators to test their hands in the sport.

Alex Wassabi's next fight will be taking place against KSI on August 27th in London, England.

Wassabi posted this fight poster to his Instagram:

Alex Wassabi vs. KSI

The anticipated match between YouTubers Alex Wassabi and KSI is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The event will be taking place at The O2 Arena in London, England and it will be Wassabi's first fight as a professional.

KSI has a 1-0 record from his fight with Logan Paul back in 2019 which he won by split decision. Wassabi and KSI are scheudled for six rounds at cruiserweight.

Wassabi previously fought and defeated KSI's younger brother, Deji as an amateur. Deji will also be fighting on the card against Yousef Saleh Erakat, aka FousyTube. Their match is scheduled for four rounds with the weight class yet to be announced.

Other names on the card include FaZe Temperrr vs. Blueface, King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei, Deen the Great vs. EvilHero, Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski, and Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn. This card will also be Temperrr's, Denji's, and Fousey's professional boxing debuts.

For those who aren't able to attend in person, the event will be streamed on DAZN.

KSI posted this promo video for his match against Wassabi:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far