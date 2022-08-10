Is Andrew Tate richer than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather and former kickboxer turned social media personality Andrew Tate are known for their riches. Tate has recently taken the internet by storm. His controversial take on things and extravagant lifestyle has garnered him a lot of fans. While it is safe to say that 'Cobra' is extremely rich, is he richer than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather?

Andrew Tate started to make some real money when he transitioned from kickboxing to business ventures. His net worth ranges from 20 million dollars to 350 million dollars - depending upon which source you deem credible. Take it straight from the horse's mouth [but maybe with a pinch of salt] - Tate has claimed he's anywhere from $300-$350 million in terms of net worth.

Having a net worth of millions is something only a few can achieve in their lifetime, however, even the generous estimations of Tate's net worth don't match up to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather's $450 million. Interestingly, Mayweather has amassed over $1 billion in total lifetime earnings.

That said, it's safe to say that Andrew Tate has quite some work to do before catching up with Floyd in terms of money.

Adrien Broner believes he can make $100 million fighting Floyd Mayweather

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner has suggested he and Mayweather could both walk away with more than $100 million if they fought each other. 'The Problem' has urged his former mentor on multiple occasions, however, nothing has materialized yet.

During a recent appearance on Cigar Talk, Adrien Broner called out Mayweather and suggested that it would be the biggest payday of 'Money' career. He stated:

“We only have to do ten rounds, and we both gonna get 100 plus million for it, and we ain’t never got to box again. Why didn’t it happen? It’s so easy. This is a lay-up fight. This is the most money you ever gonna make in your career. I don’t care if it’s a real fight or an exhibition. We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole world is gonna watch it.”

Watch the full video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal