Is Floyd Mayweather Jr. a billionaire?

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most well renowned names in the world of combat sports. The undefeated boxer is not only famous for his boxing skills but he's also regarded as one of the richest sporting personalities.

However, Mayweather Jr. is still not a billionaire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be around $450 million as of 2022. It is worth noting that his career earnings are much higher than this and stand at about $1.1 billion. This makes him the wealthiest boxer the sport has ever seen.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of only six athletes to have ever crossed the $1 billion mark in terms of career earnings. He is also the fifth highest-paid athlete of all time.

The force behind Mayweather Jr.'s astounding wealth has been his business accumen. 'Money' leveraged his boxing talents to earn the big bucks and following his retirement from the sport, he has continued to fight in exhibitions. Apart from boxing, the undefeated boxer also has a large business and investment portfolio which has helped him garner his massive wealth.

Is Floyd Mayweather Jr. fighting in another exhibition bout?

Ever since retiring from professional boxing, Mayweather Jr. has competed in four exhibition bouts. 'Money' is set to return to the boxing ring for yet another exhibition bout later this month.

Mayweather Jr. will take on British YouTuber Deji on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The bout will be his third exhibition of the year, having already fought the likes of Don Moore and Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura.

Only a couple of weeks away from the return of Money May

Mayweather took on Don Moore earlier this year in May. 'Money' put on a great display of offensive fighting and even secured a knockdown in the final round of the fight. The fight went the distance and no winner was announced.

His next fight took place in September where he went up against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura. 'Money' was determined to make it a short night out and secured a second-round TKO victory.

Mayweather Jr.'s next opponent Deji has also fought twice this year. His first bout of the year was against Alex Wassabi which resulted in a loss. The Brit later returned to the boxing ring and made his pro debut against fellow YouTuber Fousey, walking away with a KO victory.

