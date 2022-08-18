Is Floyd Mayweather richer than 50 Cent? 

In a surprising turn of events, Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent have finally put aside their long-running beef and resolved their issues, as the rapper revealed on The Breakfast Club.

Now that the two won't be trading jabs on social media anymore, let's look at who is richer between the two.

According to their net worth, Floyd Mayweather is ahead of the rapper, with an accumulated value of $460 million. Mayweather's mounds of cash have stemmed from his unbeaten boxing career and his business adventures outside of the ring, such as owning a NASCAR team, a strip club, and opening his own gym. His yearly salary is about $37 million, and his monthly income is about $3 million.

50 Cent has a reported net worth of $52 million. Most of his income has come from his stellar rap career. But in the last few years, he's branched out into the film industry and created the show Power and its spin-offs. He also owns a wine and spirits brand called Le Chemin du Roi. His yearly salary is estimated to be around $5 million, with a monthly income of about $0.5 million.

Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather is scared to fight him

Jake Paul recently stated that he believes Floyd Mayweather is afraid to fight him in a professional bout. Mayweather fought Paul's older brother, Logan, to an 8-round draw in an exhibition match but did not have ring-side judges.

Jake Paul wants a bout with Mayweather that is officially sanctioned, where he would challenge him for his undefeated status. At 5-0, Paul is still very new to boxing, whereas Mayweather is a Hall of Fame inductee and has a 50-0 record.

Paul claimed on his new sports show, BS with Jake Paul:

"I took your hat, but if you ask anyone in my camp, I always talk about how awesome you are and how legendary you are. So we respect Floyd on this side of things, and I know you're scared to fight me as a real professional bout."

A bout between them would be unlikely due to the big weight difference, despite Paul claiming he could get below 180.

