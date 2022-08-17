Alexis Arguello, the man Floyd Mayweather wished he could have fought

Whether you adore him or hate him, it must be acknowledged that Floyd Mayweather possesses one of the most stellar resumes boxing has ever seen. Competing professionally for two decades, 'Money' Mayweather conquered the biggest and greatest names of his era.

From defeating legends like Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya, to future hall of famers like Canelo Alvarez, Mayweather solidified his legacy by beating the best of the best.

Throughout his career, Mayweather brought in record pay-per-view numbers. Millions of fans tuned in to his fights, with a great number of them hoping, and paying, to see him lose. 'Money' would never taste defeat, however, and retired from professional boxing in 2017, after a highly lucrative bout against MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Boasting a spectacular undefeated record of 50-0, Floyd Mayweather's unbeaten resume has attracted immense and quite often delirious attention. Whether it's on one of the countless boxing forums populating the web, or on the comments section of literally every Mayweather video on YouTube, fans and detractors are always ready to debate which fighter could have possibly defeated 'Money'.

As intense and intriguing as these imaginary bouts may be, in the end, they will forever remain fantasy. It's completely understandable why fans will always be so eager to dive into these mythical matchups; every single serious sports fan will always allow their imagination to run wild and wonder how contemporary star athletes would have fared against certain predecessors. What's more interesting than an argument or debate between fans, though, is when athletes themselves lean into such hypotheticals, even if just for a split second.

In 2013, in an interview with Larry King, 'Money' was asked which fighter, living or deceased, he would have liked to fight. Mayweather's answer?

Alexis Arguello.

Watch Floyd Mayweather's full interaction with Larry King in the video below:

Who was Alexis Arguello and how would he have fared against Floyd Mayweather?

Alexis Arguello was a Nicaraguan boxer and a world champion in three different weightclasses, having won titles at featherweight (126lbs), super featherweight (130lbs), and lightweight (135lbs). He competed in four separate decades, with the bulk of his prime taking place in the '70s and '80s.

During his legendary career, 'The Gentleman of the Ring' defeated stellar fighters such as Rubén Olivares, Royal Kobayashi, Alfredo Escalera, Ruben Castillo, Rolando Navarrete, Jim Watt, Ray Mancini, and many others.

Arguello's most iconic showdown, however, occurred when he battled Aaron 'The Hawk' Pryor. Pryor was the WBA and Ring Champion at light welterweight (140lbs) and Arguello was looking to win gold in his fourth weightclass. After an epic back-and-forth clash between two boxing greats, 'The Hawk' managed to stop Arguello in the fourteenth round. (The fight, highly lauded and praised as one of the best fights of the '80s, was received with some controversy due to the actions of Pryor's trainer, Panama Lewis.)

'The Gentleman of the Ring' was known for his tall lanky build and devastating knockout power. Standing at 5'10 and equipped with a 72 inch reach, the same as Floyd Mayweather's, Arguello was able to tag his opponents with a long destructive right hand.

However, the Nicaraguan sensation was not one to simply fight behind a one-two while standing at a safe range. Throughout his career, Arguello showed incredible tenacity on the inside and was able to brutalize his opponents with vicious body attacks. 'The Gentleman of the Ring' had some of the greatest hooks and uppercuts of his era as well, meaning he was an offensive nightmare to deal with.

Overall, Alexis Arguello was the textbook boxer and the total package. He had swift hands, polished fundamentals, could mix it up on the inside and outside, solid footwork, an incredible gas tank, and of course, bazooka-like power.

With all that being said, how would 'The Gentleman of the Ring' have fared against Floyd Mayweather?

Alexis Arguello would surely have been one of Mayweather's toughest opponents had they fought.

The Nicaraguan fighter would have had the height advantage and he would have also equaled Mayweather in terms of reach. What would have been most interesting is if the fighters had met at super featherweight or lightweight, two weightclasses Mayweather dominated at the start of his career, and two divisions Arguello absolutely flourished in.

When Mayweather competed at 130 and 135, he was known as 'Pretty Boy'. This chapter of his career showcased what was to come: a future boxing great was being molded. During this time 'Pretty Boy' defeated the likes of Genaro Hernandez, Diego Corrales, Jesus Chavez, and Jose Luis Castillo.

This version of Floyd Mayweather was younger and more aggressive. He was a rising star with a chip on his shoulder and had something to prove. 'Pretty Boy' was more willing to let his hands go and was more eager to look for the finish. As marvelous and thrilling as this version of Mayweather was, at super featherweight and lightweight, he had still not fully become a defensive wizard.

In fact, one can soundly argue that at super featherweight and lightweight, Mayweather was not fully polished and was more vulnerable than his future 'Money' persona. After all, the toughest fights of Mayweather's career -- Emanuel Augustus, Jesus Chavez, and Jose Luis Castillo -- took place at 130 and 135 pounds. These opponents found much greater success against Mayweather than most future foes of 'Money'. If they were able to land cleanly on the Michigan-born boxer, than it would have been extremely interesting to see what Arguello could have done.

Against Alexis Arguello, Floyd Mayweather would have had to battle against a taller opponent who possessed impeccable fundamentals and extreme power. He would have had to deal with a foe who employed brutal body attacks on the inside as well as devastating right hands from the outside.

On the flip side, Floyd Mayweather would have been the greatest opponent Alexis Arguello had ever faced. 'The Gentleman of the Ring' would have been forced to contend with one of the most brilliant minds in boxing history. Against Mayweather, Arguello would have had to deal with a foe who possessed blinding speed, and near flawless reflexes and precision.

Overall, this bout would have been a grand affair and an epic treat for fans across the globe. It would have been a colossal clash between two boxing legends. As far as fantasy matchups go, Alexis Arguello versus Floyd Mayweather must be considered one of the most exciting and intriguing to ever be dreamt of.

