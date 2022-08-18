“Quintessential white guy”: Video of Jim Carrey dancing to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” leaves netizens in a frenzy

A video of actor and comedian Jim Carrey recently floated online where he is seen dancing to 50 Cent’s In Da Club. According to many people, this is the wildest video they have seen in a while.

Calling Jim Carrey the “Quintessential white guy,” the netizens have gone gaga over the video as many just can’t seem to hold their laughs and smiles.

thong song enthusiast. @thePLAINESTjane



1. His name is spelled Jim Carrey

2. He's super good at being the quintessential white guy. Here's an example of him performing with 50 Cent

'Jim Carey' is trending and may I remind you of a few things:1. His name is spelled Jim Carrey2. He's super good at being the quintessential white guy. Here's an example of him performing with 50 Cent 'Jim Carey' is trending and may I remind you of a few things:1. His name is spelled Jim Carrey2. He's super good at being the quintessential white guy. Here's an example of him performing with 50 Cent 😭https://t.co/nLWIy3ZXVy

The video, which is said to be quite old, has been making rounds on the internet once again.

Social media is abuzz with hilarious memes to the video from Jim Carrey’s birthday celebration

The video resurfaced online this week where Jim Carrey can be seen performing with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo on the song In Da Club. The video is from 2009 and was taken during Carrey's birthday celebration at The Vitamin Water House in Utah.

People from across the world can’t stop giggling as they watch Carrey’s impressive and fun dance moves. A user on Twitter also said that the video was "wholesome" and laughable content.

Twitter users had some incredibly hilarious reactions to the video. While some said that was exactly how they thought "the Jim Carrey and 50 Cent hanging out would look like."

Jhan Doriel ∴ @JhanSDoriel Wholesome lauaghable stuff .

Jim Carrey and 50 Cent.

Wholesome lauaghable stuff . Jim Carrey and 50 Cent. https://t.co/ee5FQVhppW

FootBasket™.com @Foot_Basket Jim Carrey x 50 Cent Jim Carrey x 50 Cent 😂🔥 https://t.co/2Y3S9X8dtn

Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS Jim Carrey dancing with 50 Cent is exactly what it looked like on “In Living Color” every week when the guest artist performed. Jim Carrey dancing with 50 Cent is exactly what it looked like on “In Living Color” every week when the guest artist performed. https://t.co/RKsjeUU6yF

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel This is exactly how I thought the Jim Carrey and 50 Cent hanging out would look like



This is exactly how I thought the Jim Carrey and 50 Cent hanging out would look likehttps://t.co/kgGoYHltJQ

JAWSH CRESPO 🎸 @jawshonthebeat 🤣 Jim Carrey dancing to “in da club” by 50 cent has gotta be one of the funniest things Jim Carrey dancing to “in da club” by 50 cent has gotta be one of the funniest things 😂🤣 https://t.co/iW62IbeRjA

The video was reposted after many years by a Twitter account called ‘THEARTOFWAR.” In just one day, the video managed to garner over 650,000 likes and over 87,000 retweets.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 Jim Carey performing with 50 cent might be my favourite video ever Jim Carey performing with 50 cent might be my favourite video ever https://t.co/ycN36JaWyo

Even the comments section of the video is filled with a lot of hilarious responses from fans and followers and even IMDb commented on the video.

IMDb @IMDb @TheArtOfWar6 Jim Carey just being Jim Carey 🤣 @TheArtOfWar6 Jim Carey just being Jim Carey 🤣

The video also features 50 Cent who looks like he is unable to hold back his laughter while he raps.

Jim Carrey, meanwhile, gave his fans quite a shock when he hinted at retirement following the next Sonic the Hedgehog film. While speaking to a media house, he said:

"Well, I'm retiring…Probably. I'm being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says it's really going to be important for people to see. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break.

The 60-year-old Canadian-American actor added:

I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something that you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, 'I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough.'”

Jim Carrey was last seen in Sonic 2. The film's crew has confirmed that the actor will be seen in the third part of the movie as well, which is all set to arrive on December 20, 2024.

However, at the moment, no details of the cast or creative team have been released. Amidst rumors of Jim retiring, producers of the movie confirmed that they wouldn't try to recast Robotnik with anyone other than Carrey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave