Is Floyd Mayweather's One Vanderbilt the tallest building in New York City?

No, Floyd Mayweather's One Vanderbilt is not the tallest building in New York City. It was revealed back in 2019 that 'Money' was working on a project with his friends in real estate.

The project was none other than the One Vanderbilt building, a 93-story skyscraper that is the fourth tallest building in New York City. It is worth a whopping $3.3 billion. Travis D. Hughes, a real estate lawyer, later revealed that Mayweather had reportedly invested $50 million in the project.

While suggesting that Floyd Mayweather will become one of the most prominent Black commercial real estate investors in the world with his $50 million investment, Travis D. Hughes said:

"Floyd Mayweather is an investor in One Vanderbilt, the 93-story, $3.31 billion New York skyscraper that is the fourth-tallest building in the city. His rumored $50 million buy-in would make him one of the most prominent black commercial real estate investors in the world."

Is Floyd Mayweather fighting this weekend?

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring for yet another exhibition matchup this weekend. 'Money' will take on British YouTuber Deji in his third exhibition matchup of the year on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The card will be headlined by Mayweather's exhibition bout with Deji. However, to make the event more interesting, there are other popular names fighting on the card as well.

The co-main event will feature the return of Tommy Fury. Tyson Fury's brother will look to stay undefeated against the hard-hitting Paul Bamba. It'll be an opportunity for him to pave the path for his long-awaited potential grudge match against Jake Paul.

The event will also feature the return of former women's lightweight champion Delfine Persoon. She will take on journeywoman Ikram Kerwat. Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish, who has a background in kickboxing, will also be making his pro-boxing debut at the event.

Former MMA star Anthony Taylor will also be on the cards to take on Jack Finchman. Interestingly, Taylor has been making headlines all week in an attempt to book a future fight against Mayweather. That said, the event is set to be an exciting watch for fans around the globe.

