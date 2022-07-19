Canelo vs. GGG 3:- Gennadiy Golovkin spotted in the same boxing gym Dmitry Bivol trained 

As the date for the showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy 'GGG' Golovkin gets closer, both the camps have ramped up their training. An interesting development from the camp of the Kazakh comes only two months before the fight.

GGG, who is currently training in California, was spotted training last week at the renowned Churchill Boxing Club in London. The decorated boxer was accompanied by his training partner for the upcoming trilogy fight, Ali Akhmedov.

#GonzalezDogboe @BatmanBoxing Gennadiy Golovkin and Ali Akhmedov continues their preparation at Churchill Boxing Club #CaneloGGG3 Gennadiy Golovkin and Ali Akhmedov continues their preparation at Churchill Boxing Club #CaneloGGG3 https://t.co/IciKHDPnZj

To add to this, Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez's previous opponent (who was successful in beating the Mexican star), was spotted in the same gym yesterday. One can only speculate at this point, but the congregation of two of Canelo Alvarez's fiercest rivals in one gym seems unlikely to be a coincidence.

Has GGG reached out to Bivol ahead of the trilogy?

While GGG has since been spotted training at Big Bear in California, a meeting between he and Dmitry Bivol could have been very fruitful for the aging Golovkin.

In his first bout with Alvarez, which many contested that GGG won, Golovkin brought the fight to his opponent. The fight went on to a split draw, but it was apparent that Golovkin was able to apply a good amount of pressure to his opponent, who is generally the aggressor in his fights.

In contrast, Bivol took a different approach. The light heavyweight champion was extremely calculated and utilized his reach advantage to the fullest to keep the challenger at bay. His jabs were the decisive factor, which helped him secure a controversial unanimous decision over the Mexican fighter.

While both fighters have found some success in their showings against the boxing superstar, neither has been able to put him away decisively. If both camps were legitimately in contact, they would have been able to concoct a substantially well-informed gameplan to take him down.

As the conclusion of the trilogy draws near, the rivalry between the two legends continues to get more intense. Both fighters have been exchanging verbal barbs with each other throughout the build-up, and a big showdown seems inevitable.

Can Canelo rise back to the top of the pound-for-pound list with a win here? Or will GGG finally be successful in developing a gameplan to overcome his arch-rival? Fans can only wait for September 17.

