"It's Mike Tyson we're talking about" - Snoop Dogg believes Logan Paul will suffer a brutal KO if he fights the former heavyweight champion

With rumors circulating about a potential exhibition boxing clash between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul, Snoop Dogg has given his thoughts on the matchup.

Logan Paul has already competed against one boxing legend in an exhibition bout. He faced the undefeated Floyd Mayweather earlier this year. The fight ultimately went the full eight rounds, with no winner being announced due to the absence of judges.

In 2020, Mike Tyson returned to boxing after nearly 10 years away from the ring. He also competed in an exhibition fight, facing off against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. The bout was deemed a draw, but the general consensus seemed to be that Tyson had comfortably won.

Should the rumors bear fruit, Logan Paul and Mike Tyson will likely compete against each other in early 2022.

Speaking during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, rapper Snoop Dogg was convinced that Mike Tyson would defeat Logan Paul if they entered the squared circle together. He believes 'Iron Mike' could then go on to face Paul's younger brother Jake.

"See, when he whoop Logan, it's all a domino effect. Now go get your little brother. You know this s***... It's Mike Tyson we're talking about. This is not a regular motherf***er. It may trigger his old instincts, like, do you know it's, that motherf***er's still in there."

Logan Paul addresses rumors of a fight against Mike Tyson

As per combat sports journalist Michael Benson, Logan Paul recently discussed a potential fight with Mike Tyson. The internet sensation said he didn't particularly want to fight an "old man," but if people wanted to see it, he would face and defeat the former heavyweight champion.

"Logan Paul on rumours linking him to an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson: 'What happens if I beat Mike Tyson? I beat up an old man, that's not cool… Do people wanna watch that? I'm telling you, I would f***ing beat Mike Tyson. If people would watch that fight, yeah I'd do it.'"

