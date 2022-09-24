Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker fight time in 25 countries including USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more

Joe Joyce will put his undefeated professional record on the line against Joseph Parker in a thrilling 12-round heavyweight contest at the Manchester Arena in the UK tonight. With the vacant WBO interim belt at stake, the winner of Joyce vs. Parker could be entitled to a WBO title shot against current champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, it all depends on how both heavyweights look in the fight.

Former world champion Joseph Parker is currently on a six-fight win streak and has looked brilliant since his second career loss against Dillian Whyte in 2018. Parker has lost only twice in his 32-fight career. He is a much more experienced boxer than Joe Joyce, who holds a professional record of 14-0 with no world championship bouts. The battle between the two orthodox boxers will see Joyce enjoy some physical advantages.

Joe Joyce is 2" taller than Joseph Parker and has a 4” reach advantage. ‘Juggernaut’ is also a bigger knockout artist, having earned 13 of his 14 wins via stoppage, whereas Joseph Parker holds 21 KOs in 30 wins.

Watch Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker final face-off below:

A clash between the two will be an entertaining affair for the entire boxing community. Queensberry Promotions will host 10 more fights on the card other than Joyce vs. Parker. Here’s how to watch them live.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - How to watch the event live

Joyce vs. Parker will be telecast live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. The pay-per-view price for the fight has been set at £19.95. American boxing fans will get access to Joyce vs. Parker on ESPN+.

Streaming the fight through any other service is illegal. You can contact your local TV distributor to learn more about Joyce vs. Parker.

Parker vs. Joyce time in 25 countries

USA (ET) - 2 PM, September 24

Canada - 2 PM, September 24

Mexico - 1 PM, September 24

Brazil - 3 PM, September 24

Argentina - 3 PM, September 24

UK - 7 PM, September 24

France - 8 PM, September 24

Germany - 8 PM, September 24

Spain - 8 PM, September 24

Ireland - 7 PM, September 24

Netherlands - 8 PM, September 24

Finland - 9 PM, September 24

Russia - 9 PM, September 24

India - 11:30 PM, September 24

Singapore - 2 AM, September 25

Hong Kong - 2 AM, September 25

Japan - 3 AM, September 25

Saudi Arabia - 9 PM, September 24

Srilanka- 11:30 PM, September 24

Bangladesh - 12 AM, September 25

China - 2 AM, September 25

Afghanistan - 10:30 PM, September 24

South Africa -8 PM, September 24

Kenya - 9 PM, September 24

Zimbawe - 8 PM, September 24

