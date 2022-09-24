Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker fight time in 25 countries including USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more

Joe Joyce will put his undefeated professional record on the line against Joseph Parker in a thrilling 12-round heavyweight contest at the Manchester Arena in the UK tonight. With the vacant WBO interim belt at stake, the winner of Joyce vs. Parker could be entitled to a WBO title shot against current champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, it all depends on how both heavyweights look in the fight.
Former world champion Joseph Parker is currently on a six-fight win streak and has looked brilliant since his second career loss against Dillian Whyte in 2018. Parker has lost only twice in his 32-fight career. He is a much more experienced boxer than Joe Joyce, who holds a professional record of 14-0 with no world championship bouts. The battle between the two orthodox boxers will see Joyce enjoy some physical advantages.
Joe Joyce is 2" taller than Joseph Parker and has a 4” reach advantage. ‘Juggernaut’ is also a bigger knockout artist, having earned 13 of his 14 wins via stoppage, whereas Joseph Parker holds 21 KOs in 30 wins.
Watch Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker final face-off below:
A clash between the two will be an entertaining affair for the entire boxing community. Queensberry Promotions will host 10 more fights on the card other than Joyce vs. Parker. Here’s how to watch them live.
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - How to watch the event live
Joyce vs. Parker will be telecast live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. The pay-per-view price for the fight has been set at £19.95. American boxing fans will get access to Joyce vs. Parker on ESPN+.
Streaming the fight through any other service is illegal. You can contact your local TV distributor to learn more about Joyce vs. Parker.
Parker vs. Joyce time in 25 countries
USA (ET) - 2 PM, September 24
Canada - 2 PM, September 24
Mexico - 1 PM, September 24
Brazil - 3 PM, September 24
Argentina - 3 PM, September 24
UK - 7 PM, September 24
France - 8 PM, September 24
Germany - 8 PM, September 24
Spain - 8 PM, September 24
Ireland - 7 PM, September 24
Netherlands - 8 PM, September 24
Finland - 9 PM, September 24
Russia - 9 PM, September 24
India - 11:30 PM, September 24
Singapore - 2 AM, September 25
Hong Kong - 2 AM, September 25
Japan - 3 AM, September 25
Saudi Arabia - 9 PM, September 24
Srilanka- 11:30 PM, September 24
Bangladesh - 12 AM, September 25
China - 2 AM, September 25
Afghanistan - 10:30 PM, September 24
South Africa -8 PM, September 24
Kenya - 9 PM, September 24
Zimbawe - 8 PM, September 24