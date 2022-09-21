Joseph Parker vs. Joe Joyce net worth comparison - Who is richer in 2022? 

Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce are set to take on each other for the WBO interim Heavyweight title this Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom.

With just a few days remaining until they scrap, let's take a look at how they compare against each other when it comes to their respective net worth.

Starting off with Joseph Parker, he has an estimated net worth of around $5 million as of now, according to Sports Unfold.

On the flipside, Joe Joyce's net worth is not that far off compared to that of his opponent. As of 2022, his net worth stands at about $1-5 million. It is worth noting that none of thiis will matter when the two step inside the boxing ring this weekend.

Both Parker and Joyce will look to win by any means and potentially claim the right to challenge Oleksandr Usyk, who's currently holding the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF Heavyweight championships.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Undercard details

Apart from the highly anticipated WBO interim Heavyweight clash between Joyce and Parker, the event will see a number of exciting fights. The card will also feature a Super Featherweight clash between Michael Magnesi and Anthony Cacace.

Amanda Serrano will return to the boxing ring for the first time since her fight against Katie Taylor, widely considered to be the biggest women's boxing fight of all time. Serrano will move back to the Featherweight division to defend her title against Sarah Mahfoud.

Take a look at the full Joyce vs. Parker fight card below:

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO interim Heavyweight title

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace; Super Featherweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi; Welterweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's world Featherweight titles

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley; Middleweight

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini; Featherweight

Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio; Super Middleweight

James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr.; Middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas; Lightweight

Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace; Super Lightweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic; Cruiserweight

