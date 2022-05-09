Jake Paul continues to hype up potential fight against Canelo Alvarez - "It will happen"

Jake Paul continues to hype up a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez via his Most Valuable Promotions Twitter page.

The 5-0 YouTube star-turned-fighter is still new to boxing, but has defeated notable MMA stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

He now has his sights on Canelo Alvarez, who holds a record of 57-2-2, with 39 KOs. Alvarez suffered his second loss over the weekend to the undefeated WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion, Dmitry Bivol.

Fight fans will likely get to see a rematch between the two, which Alvarez has already called for. There has also been talk of Canelo fighting Gennadiy Golovkin again in the near future. Regardless, Jake Paul believes he and Alvarez will one day share the ring together.

Jake Paul will return to the ring in August

'The Problem Child' has revealed on his Twitter that he will be returning to boxing on August 13, 2022.

He is yet to release who his opponent will be, but fans of Jake Paul know he is sure to up the hype around his return and put on a show on August 13th.

The boastful fighter mentioned in an interview with Teddy Atlas that his list of potential opponents includes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Sonny Williams, and Tommy Fury:

"There are a lot of names on the hit list, and some other names that we're talking to off the record."

Paul mentioned that he wants the biggest possible name because in his past fights he believes he had to carry the promotional side of things. This time around, he wants a name that will be able to keep up on that front:

"I'm looking for an opponent that can match my star power."

Paul stated that he and his team were looking at all options for where his next match could take place. Under consideration are places such as Australia, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

You can watch the full interview with Paul here:

Edited by John Cunningham