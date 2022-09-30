"He's ruining his legacy" - Jake Paul reacts to Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fights against 'no namers' 

Jake Paul believes Floyd Mayweather is tarnishing his legacy by fighting 'no namers' in exhibition bouts. Last weekend, the 45-year-old American fought Mikuru Asakura, an MMA fighter, in the boxing ring. This was his second exhibition fight under the Rizin banner in Japan. He fought Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena and produced a knockout win over his opponent.

In the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer spoke about the fight and explained how the exhibitions are "ruining" Mayweather's legacy:

"No, he literally said it in an interview, 'I don't even know the name of the guy that I'm fighting.' He's wasting his fans' f***ing money bro, he's wasting everyone's time, he's ruining his legacy. Like this is a guy that arguably had one of the greatest legacies in the sport of boxing, up there, you know, with Ali and up there with Tyson and he's ruining it by doing these little exhibition fights."

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers the sport has ever seen, with a perfect record of 50 wins in 50 fights. He remained unbeaten throughout his career despite facing the best of opponents in Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, and Shane Mosley.

Take a look at a back-and-forth between Paul and Mayweather (courtesy ESPN Ringside's Twitter):

Jake Paul explains why Floyd Mayweather keeps fighting 'irrelevant' exhibition fights

In the same episode, 'The Problem Child' explained why Mayweather suddenly decided to keep fighting small exhibition fights despite retiring back in 2017. 'Money' has already fought two exhibition fights this year and is set to fight another one against Deji on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Jake Paul believes Mayweather fights exhibitions to support his extravagant lifestyle:

"You can't keep up that same lifestyle after you're retired and I think he realized that and then he had to get back into shape and started doing these exhibitions because he can't function without that lifestyle. That is who he is, that's his identity, it's Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."

According to Jake Paul, Mayweather got used to the extravagant lifestyle he acquired while he was the highest paid athlete in the world. However, that kind of lifestyle is addictive and 'Money' could not sustain it after retiring. Therefore, he fights exhibitions to earn easy money, which he calls "legalized bank robbery."

