"I'm happy for Deji" - Jake Paul says Floyd Mayweather is going to 'toy' with Deji and knock him out 

Jake Paul believes Floyd Mayweather will knock Deji out in their fight later this year.

Earlier this week, the Brit announced that he would be fighting the unbeaten boxer on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Logan Paul and KSI both sarcastically predicted that 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' would knock out Mayweather. However, 'The Problem Child' gave his honest opinions on the fight.

Take a look at the fight announcement:

On the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned Boxer had Tyron Woodley on the show as his guest. Before bringing the former UFC champion on, he spoke about Mayweather vs. Deji:

"I'm happy for Deji because he's fighting Floyd. That'ss great for Deji, it's great for influencer boxing. But what it's not great for, is boxing, and Floyd, and his fans it's not great for. They know what's gonna happen, he's gonna go in there, toy with Deji, knock him out in the 3rd or 4th round and make it feel like the fans got atleast somewhat of a show."

Deji recently had his first win against Fousey on the undercard of KSI vs. Swarmz after previously losing three times in the ring. So fighting Mayweather is a big step up in competition. Judging from his last few exhibition fight performances, 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' is going to be in for the toughest ride of his life.

Take a look at the video:

Jake Paul says Floyd Mayweather keeps fighting exhibitions to support his extravagant lifestyle

In the same episode, Jake Paul spoke about how Mayweather is still fighting to support his extravagant lifestyle.

'Money', as his moniker suggests, was the highest paid athlete in the world for years together which came from his global stardom and his ability to sell fights. He earned hundreds of millions of dollars from the sport and spent hundreds of millions of dollars as well.

According to Jake Paul, 'Money' has gotten used to that lifestyle and fights exhibition matches to earn quick money:

"You can't keep up that same lifestyle after you're retired and I think he realised that and then he had to get back into shape and started doing these exhibitions because he can't function without that lifestyle. That is who he is, that's his identity, it's Floyd Money Mayweather."

Floyd Mayweather is fresh off a win in his second exhibition fight in Japan, under the RIZIN banner. He knocked out Mikuru Asakura in the dying seconds of round 2 to win the fight.

Take a look at what Mayweather said about his exhibition fight against Logan Paul:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather on why he’s fighting Logan Paul this week: “My nickname is 'Money' for a reason. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it's something easy like a legalised bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it.” [ @ShowtimeBoxing Floyd Mayweather on why he’s fighting Logan Paul this week: “My nickname is 'Money' for a reason. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it's something easy like a legalised bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it.” [@ShowtimeBoxing]

