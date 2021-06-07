Floyd Mayweather claims he is the best when it comes to "legalized bank robbery" after Logan Paul fight

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul apparently did not live up to the viewers' expectations. The fight went the distance of eight rounds, whereas most fans and pundits predicted the fight to end in a knockout, more favorably for a Floyd Mayweather victory.

However, the fight was not lackluster. There were various moments in the fight that made the crowd gasp in excitement. While Logan Paul did manage to make a case for himself in the early rounds, Floyd Mayweather largely controlled the fight. Logan Paul engaged in numerous clinches to avoid letting 'Money' settle down on momentum.

As soon as the fight ended, the crowd started booing because the exhibition fight had no clear victor. Nevertheless, Floyd Mayweather is content with his performance, stating that he cannot act and fight like a twenty-one-year-old when he is, in fact, forty-four years old. Furthermore, one of the main objectives of the fight was to garner a huge purse. And that's exactly what Floyd Mayweather did.

According to sports reporter Helen Yee, here is what Floyd Mayweather said about tonight's event:

“When it comes to legalized bank robbery, I’m the best.”

Floyd Mayweather: “When it comes to legalized bank robbery, I’m the best.” #MayweatherPaul — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 7, 2021

Clearly, the financial objective was more than fulfilled for Floyd Mayweather. As reported by ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi, Floyd Mayweather is content with the financial success while ignoring those who throw dirt on his legacy for going the length of eight rounds against a YouTuber in Logan Paul:

"Your kids can’t eat legacy. They can eat off the currency. I believe in building generational wealth. That’s what’s important to me."

Mayweather: Your kids can’t eat legacy. They can eat off the currency. I believe in building generational wealth. That’s what’s important to me. #MayweatherPaul — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather calls bout with Logan Paul "sparring in the gym," may not enter the ring ever again

After the fight with Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather described how he felt the fight had gone down. He said:

"It wasn’t a real fight, it was like sparring in the gym." [Quote courtesy: Mike Coppinger on Twitter]

Surely, the fight did not seem like a contest between two opponents looking to claim "Bragging Rights." However, Floyd Mayweather did more than enough to make it clear that he remains undefeated. Describing his performance, Floyd Mayweather said:

“It’s all about working smarter, not harder”

Floyd Mayweather: “It’s all about working smarter, not harder” #MayweatherPaul — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 7, 2021

With the much-anticipated exhibition now finally over, Floyd Mayweather revealed that this might just have been his last appearance inside the ring. Whilst he has completely shut the door on a professional comeback, he said he probably wouldn't return for an exhibition bout either.

Floyd Mayweather says: "As far as me coming back in the sport of boxing, absolutely not. As far as me doing an exhibition again probably not." #MayweatherPaul — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul is already hot on Twitter, calling Floyd Mayweather out and engaging in trash-talking with one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Would you like to see Floyd Mayweather get back in the ring to face YouTuber Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

