Jake Paul claims Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather, gets instantly trolled

Following the highly anticipated June 6th fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, Jake Paul claimed victory on behalf of his brother. However, he was trolled immediately after having no real evidence.
The boxing match between professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The two fought eight rounds, with no officially stated winner. Thousands were in attendance, with many even concerned over the outcome of the event as it started to rain.
Jake Paul claims Logan Paul won
More than halfway into the big fight, Jake Paul began posting a series of tweets in an attempt to update the audience.
However, as soon as the fight ended, Jake falsely alarmed his fans by claiming that his brother Logan had won. He started off by referencing his own meme from when he stole Floyd Mayweather's hat.
He then continued by unofficially updating Floyd's record for his fans, claiming that the latter received his first ever loss from Logan Paul, no longer having an unbeaten record.
People were confused since the fight didn't concede an official winner or loser, giving only the stats of jabs given and taken between the two.
Fans troll Jake Paul for being misleading
After Jake Paul had clearly misinformed his fans and other viewers about the fight, he was immediately trolled online.
This includes a tweet from YouTuber Faze Sway, who responded to Jake by showing him the stats from the fight.
Fans of Jake reminded him of the stats as well, claiming that Mayweather had landed the majority of his punches in comparison to Logan.
Fans ultimately became divided in the comments section when trying to pick out a clear winner. However, most viewers have decided on a winner based on the stats shown, taking Floyd Mayweather's record to 51-0.
