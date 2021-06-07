Jake Paul claims Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather, gets instantly trolled

Following the highly anticipated June 6th fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, Jake Paul claimed victory on behalf of his brother. However, he was trolled immediately after having no real evidence.

The boxing match between professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The two fought eight rounds, with no officially stated winner. Thousands were in attendance, with many even concerned over the outcome of the event as it started to rain.

Jake Paul claims Logan Paul won

More than halfway into the big fight, Jake Paul began posting a series of tweets in an attempt to update the audience.

LOGAN PAUL



4 rounds to 2



Going into 7th — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

However, as soon as the fight ended, Jake falsely alarmed his fans by claiming that his brother Logan had won. He started off by referencing his own meme from when he stole Floyd Mayweather's hat.

GOTCHA FUCKING CAREER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

He then continued by unofficially updating Floyd's record for his fans, claiming that the latter received his first ever loss from Logan Paul, no longer having an unbeaten record.

People were confused since the fight didn't concede an official winner or loser, giving only the stats of jabs given and taken between the two.

50-1



HOLY FUCK



MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Fans troll Jake Paul for being misleading

After Jake Paul had clearly misinformed his fans and other viewers about the fight, he was immediately trolled online.

This includes a tweet from YouTuber Faze Sway, who responded to Jake by showing him the stats from the fight.

Fans of Jake reminded him of the stats as well, claiming that Mayweather had landed the majority of his punches in comparison to Logan.

bro no he didn’t — Cooper Voeffray (@cvxe__) June 7, 2021

No he didn’t.😭😭😭 — Official🐐(X/4-1)And(0-0) (@Officialj0nn) June 7, 2021

Lol your brother lost and Floyd wasnt trying pic.twitter.com/6NOZDWGdWQ — ً (@Asensii20) June 7, 2021

Bro Floyd didn’t even hit him haha — NersVlogs (@NersVlogs) June 7, 2021

Bro Floyd outlanded him 2x despite Floyd throwing half as many punches. — Jake (@JakeAndHoops) June 7, 2021

Go get ur vision checked pic.twitter.com/gBpN378vlq — Mr.Petey #See Venom LTBC in theaters 9.24.21 (@Spider_Brody) June 7, 2021

Bruh why are you lying like we didn’t just watch the fight — WeLuvJah (@jasiaxx_) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather really Carried Logan Paul like He did Conor McGregor, just so y'all can pay to watch him Fight Jake Paul for another 100m 😂😂



The Finesse GOAT pic.twitter.com/gygODzHXFm — T (@GManeValues) June 7, 2021

it’s no way you actually thing Logan won that fight 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Zane (@zaneonthegame) June 7, 2021

Fans ultimately became divided in the comments section when trying to pick out a clear winner. However, most viewers have decided on a winner based on the stats shown, taking Floyd Mayweather's record to 51-0.

