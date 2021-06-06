Floyd Mayweather discloses payout for the fight against Logan Paul and talks about "probably" fighting Jake Paul

In an interview held on Saturday, June 5th, one day before the fight, Floyd Mayweather claimed that he would be making millions from his fight with Logan Paul. He then stated that he would "probably" fight Jake Paul after.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul will be fighting this coming Sunday, June 6th, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. Holding a 50-0 record, fans are excited to see if the boxing legend will continue his legacy. Meanwhile, fans of the YouTuber are highly anticipating his first win.

Floyd Mayweather discloses payout amount

In an interview with TMZ Sport, Floyd claimed that he would be making around $50-100 million from the fight. When asked about the payout, he said,

"Between 50 and 100, not bad, not bad."

The boxing legend then continued by commenting on Logan's thoughts about the outcome of the fight.

"For me, it's a win-win. It is what it is, we're gonna have some fun on Sunday, something different, something new, and I can't wait."

After being asked if he wanted to fight Jake Paul after the hat incident, Mayweather said:

"We don't know what the future holds, but we'll just see. After Logan, probably Jake."

Fans shocked by payout amount

Fans of both Floyd and Logan took to Twitter to express their shock at how much the former was possibly going to be making from the fight.

Given that he has more experience than Logan, fans were also wondering if the YouTuber would be making that much as well, as he has not publicly disclosed his amount.

this makes me want to cry. logan is gonna make the same amount. ugh. — xoxo gossip girl (@elle_luvs_u) June 6, 2021

who are they getting this money from — mads (@v7_mads) June 6, 2021

Then Jaír should be making the same amount too. — Yess Chacin (@yesschacin2) June 6, 2021

Cool, good for these guys! It's so wonderful everyone is supporting these guys, they do so much for people, places, and things! pic.twitter.com/lzZulkQaci — Karley_O (@KarleyO3) June 6, 2021

not a chance - prob 20 mil max — Cobys Advice (@CobyValentine) June 6, 2021

Logan will probably get that much but it’s Floyd money mayweather he’s fasho gettin 50 m — bug1x (@yg3kam) June 6, 2021

can bestie like donate some — marley :) (@marleydanielss) June 6, 2021

Boxers make a lot already so I’m not surprised he’s making this, we’d all do the same — tae thepatriot🇺🇸 ⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝ (@taeoct6) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, some fans of Logan defended him in the comments, stating that he deserved a high payout amount like Floyd Mayweather.

Logan worked his ass off the change him self and fully deserves everything he gets , ur jealous — bug1x (@yg3kam) June 6, 2021

My guy said the fight will be on cruise control, meaning he's about to drag it out. No one round knockout, he's about to make him suffer. 💀 — The Chosen One (@goodtogo00) June 6, 2021

Fans can stream the globally anticipated fight on June 6th via Showtime or Fanmio.

Edited by Srijan Sen