Jake Paul calls KSI his "side quest" in terms of future boxing goals

Jake Paul recently gave his thoughts on a potential fight against KSI. It is worth noting that the two have been at odds for a few years. Since the Brit's fight against Logan Paul, a potential fight between him and 'The Problem Child' has been teased.

However, the two are yet to enter the squared circle. Moreover, Paul has been much more dedicated to the sport of boxing than his British counterpart. However, KSI has made it clear on several occasions that 'The Problem Child' is his end goal.

On the flip side, Paul is not too focused on KSI at the moment and instead has much bigger plans. While speaking about a potential fight against the Brit during an interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Problem Child' suggested that he is aiming to become a world champion and 'JJ' is more of a "side quest" for him:

"He's like a sidechick to me, I have much bigger plans than him. I'm gonna become a world champion, that's the path I'm on. KSI's kinda like a side quest. But of course I'm his end goal."

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury has agreed to fight him because of the money involved

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring later this weekend against Tommy Fury. 'TNT' is being billed as Paul's first real test inside the squared circle, and many believe that he will end the 26-year-old's run in boxing.

It is worth noting that the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight has been years in the making. Moreover, a fight between the two was announced on two previous occasions but had to be canceled due to various reasons.

With just under a few days remaining for the highly anticipated fight, Jake Paul has suggested that Fury agreed to fight again just because he was getting the biggest pay-day of his life. During an interview with BT Sport, he said:

"The money is really good, he's just kinda been forced into this by the fans, the media, his family and probably Molly, you know? She's probably sitting there saying, 'Hey, yo, we had a baby, I can't be the one to pay the bills the entire time.'"

Watch the interview below:

