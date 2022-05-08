Jake Paul claims he can beat Canelo Alvarez in 3 years following latter's upset loss to Dmitry Bivol - "Eddie Hearn, f*** you, you can suck my d***"

Jake Paul claims he will be able to beat Canelo Alvarez in another three years. According to Paul, the Mexican champion's upset loss against Dimitry Bivol is proof that Canelo can be beaten by size.

'The Problem Child' apparently has two inches over Bivol in size and twenty pounds in weight, which he believes can be pivotal in beating Alvarez. Paul also slammed Canelo's promoter Eddie Hearn, who previously questioned the YouTuber's pugilism. As the fight played out in the background, the 25-year old said on Twitter:

"And just like that Canelo Alvarez loses to Dimitry Bivol. A great fight by Bivol. I'm two inches bigger than Bivol, twenty pounds heavier, give me three years, I take out Canelo in the same way. He's on the ropes like he won, he only won three rounds of the whole entire fight. Eddie Hearn, f*** you, you can suck my d***. I'm coming up, beating Canelo in three f***ing years. I put that on my mama. Congratulations to Dimitry Bivol, he showed that Canelo is easily beatable by a bigger man, which is what I have known this whole entire time."

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol https://t.co/iE4U0jyjpt

Eddie Hearn saw a threat for Canelo Alvarez in Dimitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez was a -500 favorite making a bid for light heavyweight gold against undefeated WBA Champion Dmitry Bivol. However, Bivol looked impeccable from the initial bell, making full use of his size to pick Alvarez apart.

Although Canelo's corner warned him about taking excessive damage, it worsened as the fight progressed. Bivol scored a huge upset win via decision, retaining his WBA Light Heavyweight title while handing Alvarez his first loss in over eight years.

Watch some clips from the fight below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Watch Bivol lands several punches and Canelo wants more 🍿Watch #CaneloBivol | Live on DAZN.com worldwide, excl. Latin America & Mexico | DAZN PPV in US & Canada Bivol lands several punches and Canelo wants more 🍿Watch #CaneloBivol | Live on DAZN.com worldwide, excl. Latin America & Mexico | DAZN PPV in US & Canada https://t.co/U3p3u6vJmj

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Watch Canelo's corner knows he's taking too many shotsWatch #CaneloBivol | Live on DAZN.com worldwide, excl. Latin America & Mexico | DAZN PPV in US & Canada Canelo's corner knows he's taking too many shots 😯Watch #CaneloBivol | Live on DAZN.com worldwide, excl. Latin America & Mexico | DAZN PPV in US & Canada https://t.co/6DiHfv2HRf

While many might have predicted a cakewalk for Canelo, his promoter Eddie Hearn certainly saw a threat in Dimitry Bivol. Hearn said in an interview with Insider:

"I think that it's one of those opponents that people kind of overlook because of the quality of Canelo Alvarez... Everyone in boxing knows that this guy is a real deal... This guy is probably the best 175-pounder out there. Definitely the freshest. He has never been hurt and could be in a position where he has the ability and technique to cause Alvarez serious problems."

Edited by Avinash Tewari