Jake Paul claims 'lethal weapon' Hasbulla will help him train for fight against Tommy Fury

In a recent press conference, Jake Paul confirmed that he is teaming up with TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as he prepares for his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury on 18 December 2021 at Tampa Bay, Florida.

Speaking to reporters, Paul said:

"Yes it's confirmed. Hasbulla is gonna be in the corner helping with training camp. I had to bring in a lethal weapon. It's Hasbulla versus Tyson Fury, we'll see who the better coach is."

Later in the interview, Jake Paul had a hilarious reply when asked about a possible face-off between Hasbulla and Tyson Fury. He joked that the Dagestani would need a "stool" for any such confrontation.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury shake hands on an unusual $500,000 bet

Jake Paul and his team has been accused of adding 'bizarre' conditions in his contract with Tommy Fury. [ Image source: Getty Images]

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have agreed to a 'handshake' deal worth $500,000 that could force Fury to change his name.

Paul, a common practitioner of placing bets before fights, proposed yet another wager before his highly anticipated clash with Fury.

As per the bet, if Jake Paul defeats the Manchester native, Fury would have to alter his name to Tommy Fumbles. On the other hand, if Fury wins, it would earn him an extra $500,000.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren, however, has stated that the bet was not included in the fighter's contract. Paul's management has promised supporters that the duo will shake hands on it.

Jake Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, said:

“Mr. Paul contractually agreed to have his guaranteed purse reduced by $500,000 and paid to Mr. Fury by Showtime within two business days of the fight should Jake lose. Quid pro quo, Mr. Paul contractually required for Mr. Fury to have $500,000 of his purse held back until Mr. Fury legally became Mr. Fumbles. Mr. Fury was afforded 30 days to make the name change. Mr. Fury did not agree and desired for the bet to be a handshake."

