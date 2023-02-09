Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury will not like boxing after their February 26 matchup

Jake Paul has had a lot to say about his upcoming opponent Tommy Fury.

During a recent press conference for their fight in Saudi Arabia, 'The Problem Child' even claimed that 'TNT' will stop liking boxing after their matchup on February 26. Paul also claimed that Tommy Fury has agreed to the fight just because he wants a paycheck.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

"He's just riding a wave trying to get a paycheck so that Molly isn't the one making all the money in the relationship. But I'm gonna show him on February 26 that this is the hurt business. He's not gonna like the sport after I'm done with him."

It's safe to say that 'The Problem Child' is full of confidence going into his bout against Tommy Fury.

While Paul has not faced a professional pugilist so far in his career, his win over MMA legend Anderson Silva has certainly made him believe that he can get the job done against 'TNT', who hasn't had a fight of this magnitude to date.

Eddie Hearn opens up on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

The upcoming grudge match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has caught a lot of attention ever since being announced last month.

Going into the fight, Tommy Fury seems to be under a lot of pressure from the boxing faithful as he is deemed to be the one to end Paul's run in the sport. However, if 'TNT' ends up losing to 'The Problem Child', many expect him to become somewhat of a laughing stock.

While speaking about the stakes during an appearance on The MMA Hour, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that it would be embarrassing for Tommy Fury to lose to Paul:

“Tommy Fury is unbelievably limited, right? But he is a fighter. He is a boxer. So, all the criticism about Jake is, ‘You’ve never fought a boxer.’ He’s about to – not a very good one, but still a boxer. For Tommy Fury, it’s just a bit embarrassing. Like, if he if he was to lose. It’s embarrassing, full stop, to lose to Jake – that’s the reality for a boxer. I mean, I’d be embarrassed if I lost to Jake Paul, and I would."

