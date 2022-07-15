"I have mixed feelings" - Jake Paul discusses re-booking fight with Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is conflicted about a showdown with Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' were set for a fight next month at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was the second time the two were booked, as they were originally set to face-off last December on Showtime pay-per-view.

However, neither fight wound up coming to frution. Before the first outing, Fury suffered an injury and was replaced by Tyron Woodley. Prior to their second encounter, the Brit experienced security issues entering the United States and was unable to arrive in time for his bout.

Due to visa issues, Fury was pulled from the fight in favor of Hasim Rahman Jr. 'Gold Blooded' is now set to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer in what is viewed as the biggest test of his career to date.

Regardless of how that fight with Rahman Jr. turns out, Paul may still end up fighting Fury. However, the 25-year-old has admitted that he's conflicted regarding the clash.

In an interview with BoxingScene, Paul discussed a possible fight with Fury. Regarding the bout, the YouTube star stated:

“I have mixed feelings about it. It sorta depends what day it is. Like some days I wake up I’m like, ‘I wanna knock him out.’ Some days I’m like, ‘He’s just gonna back out again and waste all my time and money.’”

See BoxingScene's post about Paul below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Jake Paul Has 'Mixed Feelings' About Trying To Schedule Tommy Fury Fight A Third Time dlvr.it/STtm65 Jake Paul Has 'Mixed Feelings' About Trying To Schedule Tommy Fury Fight A Third Time dlvr.it/STtm65 https://t.co/TZ8JiJPe47

Jake Paul contemplated sueing Tommy Fury

Following the second cancelation of his fight with Tommy Fury, Jake Paul debated sueing the Brit.

The YouTube star wasn't a fan of 'TNT' pulling out of their first encounter. Paul stated that Fury was scared of him and taunted him repeatedly following his knockout of Tyron Woodley.

Despite feeling that Fury was just scared of their first matchup, the 25-year-old granted the Brit a second chance. Unfortunately, that fight also fell apart after the British star was denied entry into the country.

Jake Paul didn't buy that excuse, especially after John Fury, 'TNT's father and trainer, admitted he wasn't training. In an interview with BoxingScene, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said of the excuses:

“We don’t know if he actually went to the airport. And then his dad came out and said he told Tommy not to do the fight because he was overweight and wasn’t training and all of this stuff. So, who knows what actually happened? It’s disappointing. I should sue him, honestly, because he wasted literally probably almost a million dollars worth of our time in that whole entire process.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far