"More s*** on me than ever" - Tommy Fury responds to the social media trolls and justifies pulling out of the Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has justified pulling out of the Jake Paul fight on August 6. 'TNT' was set to fight 'The Problem Child' on August 16th at the historic Madison Square Garden. However, the Brit was denied entry into the United States and therefore had to pull out of their fight for the second time in a row.

After receiving a lot of hate and backlash online, Fury decided to address the rumors:

"Recently on social media I've seen more s**t on me than ever, I just want to get one thing straight, that the reason this fight didn't take place was because I couldn't get into the country. Not because I wasn't training or I wasn't fit. I was ready and I was raring to go, I was at the airport Monday morning with my whole team, ready to fly out and ready to get the show on the road."

He continued:

"I could not get into the country and that's why this fight didn't happen. So all this bullsh** about me not being ready, not training, forget about it. It's not come from me, don't believe it coz it's not the truth."

Tommy Fury was denied entry into the United States at Heathrow Airport itself. Jake Paul has now replaced Fury with Hasim Rahman Jr. and will fight the professional boxer on the same date in the same arena.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Bigger

Stronger

More experienced

KO power



But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.



August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.



Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul offers Tommy Fury $500k for a fight in the UK

Shortly after announcing his opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr., the social media back-and-forth between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul kept going. 'TNT' released an official announcement regarding his decision to pull out of the fight. In response, 'The Problem Child' laid down another challenge for the Brit following his August 6 matchup:

"I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept?"

In response, Tommy Fury replied saying:

"I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k. Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation."

Fans were not happy with the Brit's reply after having pulled out of their fight twice in a row. Many fans even began questioning whether the younger Fury brother was scared of fighting the YouTuber turned boxer.

Take a look at the exchange between Paul and Fury:

Tommy Fury: "I wouldn't get out of bed to fight you for $500k. Let me know when you're ready to have a serious conversation."

