"If he ever said that to Nate's face, which he won't, he'd get slapped before he could finish the sentence" - Jake Paul gets ridiculed for saying he would "slap the Stockton outta" Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has clear intentions of facing Nate Diaz in a boxing affair after he gets past Anderson Silva on October 29. Diaz, who is now a free agent from the UFC, teased a potential boxing move after his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. ‘The Problem Child’ took to social media and offered all his respect towards the Stockton native.

However, Paul didn't shy away from boasting about his boxing credentials over Diaz in the recent Paul vs. Silva press conference. When asked whether a potential fight between him and Nate Diaz is brewing, the 25-year-old said"

“Hundred percent. I would slap the Stockton outta him.”

Paul vs. Diaz will definitely be an interesting matchup, but most of the combat community seems to be backing Nate Diaz in the mix. Jake Paul’s statements grabbed mixed reactions from netizens, with most people demeaning his confidence. One user wrote:

"If he ever said that to Nate's face, which he won't, he'd get slapped before he could finish the sentence. The Diaz Brothers don't play these dumb games. Fight a real boxer, coward."

Check out some of the reaction comments below:

Jake Paul cannot overlook his next opponent Anderson Silva, who is fresh off two boxing wins against former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former UFC champion Tito Ortiz. Having dominated the UFC middleweight division for almost a decade, ‘The Spider’ has enormous combat experience that could see him wreck Paul’s undefeated career.

Silva is 47 years old and that’s the only factor that his critics can talk about. He has also opened up as the favorite to beat Jake Paul at odds. There’s no denying that Anderson Silva will be a legitimate opponent for ‘The Problem Child’. If Paul wins the fight, he will enter a career-defining phase. Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen has already warned Paul about the dangers of facing ‘The Spider’.

Can Jake Paul continue his unbeaten streak against Anderson Silva?

Akin to Silva, Tyron Woodley was also an A-listed UFC champion and striker, who dared to face Jake Paul. However, he fell short twice with the rematch ending in a brutal knockout. Tyron Woodley is currently 40 years old and Silva’s age coudl definitely be a factor that Paul can benefit from.

However, Anderson Silva isn’t on a losing streak like Tyron Woodley. The Brazilian MMA legend has been putting on good showdowns and it might be challenging for Paul to score a win. All these factors turn the fight into something even more interesting, which will determine the combat future of both men involved.

