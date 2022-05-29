Jake Paul issues open invite for boxing bout - "Any NFL or NHL players willing to step in the ring?"

Jake Paul has become one of the most famous boxers and promoters in the sport in a short time since the beginning of 2020. While Paul isn't close to being considered one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters, he has earned respect from many corners of the boxing community for his efforts against MMA fighters.

The YouTuber-turned-combat sports star is looking for an opponent for NBA veteran Glen 'Big Baby' Davis for his August 13 event and is calling specifically on the NFL and NHL to step up.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders. Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders. Any NFL or NHL players willing to step in the ring with Big Baby? twitter.com/shamscharania/… Any NFL or NHL players willing to step in the ring with Big Baby? twitter.com/shamscharania/…

As The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, Paul’s 'Most Valuable Promotions' worked on putting together a Davis-Larry Sanders NBA veteran battle but is now aiming to find a new opponent due to Sanders' commitment to the Big3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league.

The next opponent for Jake Paul isn't currently known

Jake Paul has plenty of people that want to see him finally get his comeuppance, and a few of them are big MMA and boxing names from the U.K. Michael Bisping and Tommy Fury have both been billed as potential opponents for Paul. However, it's unclear how serious either option is.

Fury and Paul were set to face off this past December 18, but a last-second pull-out from Fury forced Paul to scramble and book a rematch with Tyron Woodley in its place. Paul knocked out Woodley in the sixth round of their main event fight. After his latest win, Fury called Paul out to meet him in the ring and rebook their fight.

Watch Paul and Fury in a heated exchange below:

As for Bisping, the lack of vision in one eye means the former UFC middleweight champion may stay retired, but he certainly isn't retired from trash-talking. He called out Paul on social media in April, telling him to "stop acting like a real fighter":

"Do you not realize how pathetic you sound? I have nothing at all to prove. You on the other hand refuse to fight anyone in their prime. Good for you man, make your money, but please stop acting like a real fighter. Your a successful side show. And that’s ok."

michael @bisping 🏻 @jakepaul do you not realize how pathetic you sound? I have nothing at all to prove. You on the other hand refuse to fight anyone in their prime. Good for you man, make your money, but please stop acting like a real fighter. Your a successful side show. And that’s ok. @jakepaul do you not realize how pathetic you sound? I have nothing at all to prove. You on the other hand refuse to fight anyone in their prime. Good for you man, make your money, but please stop acting like a real fighter. Your a successful side show. And that’s ok.👍🏻 https://t.co/sDv1yCAGAF

Paul is undefeated in his boxing career, going 5-0 with four knockouts. Two of those wins came against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (one by decision, one by KO), while Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and YouTuber AnEsonGib were his other defeated foes.

