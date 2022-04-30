Jake Paul is not a fighter, just a successful sideshow - Michael Bisping dismisses the YouTuber turned boxer's recent profanity filled callout

Michael Bisping recently shut down any talk of a potential fight with YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul.

Speaking on his YouTube podcast, the former middleweight champion described Paul as a "successful sideshow" in light of their back and forth on social media. Bisping officially addressed the situation:

"Jake... what are you talking about? I'm f****** retired. Do you understand how pathetic you sound? Fight people in their prime that are actual boxers. But he's not a fighter. You're a very, very financially successful sideshow... and that's okay."

Watch the entire episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast below:

The Manchester native's answer here is in direct response to Jake Paul's latest claim that Bisping is hiding behind his UFC contract to avoid fighting him. Paul, nicknamed 'The Problem Child', began calling out 'The Count' on April 15. He claimed the former middleweight champion would be an "easy fight."

Jake Paul @jakepaul (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) michael @bisping come on come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” 😂😂😂 come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” https://t.co/S9OGPCe920 I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV…(using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status… I would knock you out worse than Hendo. You’re an easy fight. But show me you can get licensed and I will show you $1M plus PPV… 👀 (using this emoji because Bisping can’t use it lololololol) twitter.com/bisping/status…

However, after hearing directly from the horse's mouth, fans shouldn't expect to see Bisping lace up the boxing gloves and step out of retirement to face Jake Paul. The UFC Hall of Famer and commentator seems happy in retirement. This will most likely result in Paul finding a new target to torment, which he does ever so well.

So, this begs the question – who will be Jake Paul's next opponent?

'The Problem Child' was scheduled to face Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, back in December. However, the Brit was forced to withdraw due to injury. Since then, both Paul and 'TNT' have earned wins, with Tommy Fury's arriving most recently on the Fury vs. Whyte undercard.

In the most likely scenario, the pair will revisit their much-anticipated bout.

It's not all talk with Jake Paul

Prior to his first boxing match with Tyron Woodley, the somewhat misunderstood figure launched an anti-cyber bullying charity called 'Boxing Bullies'.

The charity's mission is to use boxing as a focal point that encourages youth communities to instill self-confidence within themselves. Their priority is to reduce online bullying experienced by those enrolled in the program, which hopefully gives them the confidence and skills to deal with such issues.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 🏼



If you’re reading this it’s your sign to start boxing or exercise. Amazing @Boxingbullies event today in MiamiIf you’re reading this it’s your sign to start boxing or exercise. Amazing @Boxingbullies event today in Miami🙏🏼If you’re reading this it’s your sign to start boxing or exercise. https://t.co/AC9CuyxMcg

Outside of making positive changes in youth communities, 'The Problem Child' has done something similar for women’s boxing, particularly with Amanda Serrano.

Throughout Paul's exciting fight nights, he has shared the platform with the WBO women's featherweight champion. His attempts have been successful with Amanda Serrano, who now fights undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden on April 30.

Paul is the promoter of Serrano and will be supporting the Puerto Rican as she attempts to make history this evening.

Edited by Aziel Karthak