Jake Paul says he's "mad" at the entire UFC roster - "They're a bunch if f***ing p***ies that hide behind the f***ing contract"

Jake Paul has accused the entire UFC elite of hiding behind their contracts. 'The Problem Child' went on to name Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal, claiming he is ready to knock any one of them out as soon as a deal is fixed.

Paul also claimed that the fighters are owned by their "dad" UFC honcho Dana White. Venting out his take on the entire situation, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said he's "mad."

The 25-year old said in a recent interview with The Mac Life:

"These UFC champion who think they're so tough, I'll beat the f*** out of all of them. And I got time to do it, so any of them can get it. As fast as we can get these deals done I'm knocking them all out. So, Bisping wants to talk shit, cool let's git in the ring mot***f*****, you p***y. If anyone wants to talk shit, get in the f***ing ring you p***y. Masvidal, you p***y. All these guys are all talk. They're cap and their dad Dana f***ing owns them. They are a bunch of f***ing pussies that hide behind the f***ing contract... I'm mad."

Michael Bisping reconsidering a bout against Jake Paul

The feud between Jake Paul and Michael Bisping intensified after Paul named 'The Count' on his hitlist. After Bisping expressed interest in the bout, 'The Problem Child' challenged him to get liscensed with one good eye.

The former UFC middleweight champion even managed to find a commission that would allow the fight to happen on an Indian reservation. Paul then went on to demand details of Bisping's contract situation with the UFC, which was shot down by the Englishman.

Bisping is now seemingly having second thoughts about fighting Paul. While he is not scared of losing to the Cleveland native, the UFC Hall of Famer doesn't want to risk grevious injuries at this point.

The 43-year old said on his YouTube channel:

"I just don't think it's fair to my family, to my children, and to me to risk my good eye. The one eye that I have has problems, it's not one hundred percent healthy... So, I just don't want to exacerbate that issue by taking blows to the head in sparring, in training, and of course, in the fight... You never know, it's just not fair."

