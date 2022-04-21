Jake Paul asks Michael Bisping to show "legal confirmation" that 'The Count' is not under UFC contract - "Dana still got you by the balls"

Jake Paul is ready to sign a deal with Michael Bisping if 'The Count' can prove that he isn't under contract with the UFC anymore. According to 'The Problem Child', UFC president Dana White still holds the reins on Bisping even years after his retirement.

Laying down other conditions, Paul was quick to clarify that he would fight Bisping but at a location of his choice. The 25-year old recently wrote on Twitter:

"@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight."

Check out the post below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight. .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight.

Michael Bisping last fought in 2017, losing via first-round knockout to Kelvin Gastelum. The former UFC middleweight champion fought out the last four years of his career with one eye and currently has a fake eyeball.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, which includes four knockout wins. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is coming off a stunning knockout win over former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

Michael Bisping claims to have found a venue to fight Jake Paul

While Michael Bisping passed pre-fight medical checks for years with only one functional eye, the Englishman went on to reveal the secret after his retirement. This, coupled with the two knee surgeries that he has undergone, has made his chances of securing a license to fight look pretty bleak.

However, Bisping claims to have found a venue in Canada where he can officially fight Jake Paul. The 43-year proposed that he could fight Paul under the Tsuut'ina combative commission, an Indian reserve that sanctions professional fights and is located outside of Calgary.

The commission reached out to Bisping after 'The Count' suggested that he could fight Paul on an Indian reservation as bouts are not sanctioned by state commissions in these areas.

Bisping told 'The Problem Child' to make his move after posting a video of the commissioner where he said:

"We are doing this video to inform you that we sanction professional athletic bouts, just outside of Calgary, Alberta. We have done a total of six shows, pro and amateur. We got news of your inability currently Mr. Bisping to get a fight license. We are here to provide you that we can do that for you."

Check out the tweet below:

Edited by David Andrew