Jake Paul, the ball's in your court - Michael Bisping reveals combat sports commission has agreed to grant him the license and host a boxing fight

Michael Bisping recently found himself in the crosshairs of YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ called Bisping to get licensed and get into the ring with him. Surprisingly, despite a lack of vision in one eye, 'the Count’ found a combat commission willing to grant him a license.

During the latest episode of his podcast Believe You Me, Bisping shared the video of Paul challenging him to a fight. The former UFC middleweight champion revealed that he'd been contacted by a sporting commission ready to license his fight against Paul:

“He [Paul] says that if I can get licensed, he will fight me. I don’t want to fight Jake Paul. I don’t. But guess what? I know a few people. I haven’t been around this fight game this long to not have contacts… I’m talking about the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre, Alberta Travel Tourism board. The Tsuut'ina Combat Sports Commission have messaged me and said 100% that they would host that fight and they would commission me with one eye. So, Mr. Jake Paul… the ball’s in your court.”

However, the former UFC middleweight titleholder said that he’s not interested in fighting YouTube superstar:

“I don’t want to fight him, I’m not lowering myself to that.”

You can watch Paul’s challenge and Michael Bisping talk about getting licensed in the video below:

Jake Paul reveals his hit list

‘The Problem Child’ was a guest on Teddy Atlas’ podcast The Fight, where he revealed a shortlist of opponents he wanted to fight.

One of them was Michael Bisping. However, the list consists of more renowned names from both MMA and boxing worlds.

Paul mentioned all the names on the list:

“Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury, or Sonny-Bill Williams out of Australia.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought Jake’s brother Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in 2021. The fight ended after reaching the eight-round time limit.

Oscar De La Hoya is an accomplished boxer who has held 11 world titles in six different weight classes.

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva left the promotion in 2020. He has since resumed his boxing career by defeating Julio César Chávez Jr. and fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.

Tommy Fury is the brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson. He and Jake Paul were scheduled to fight in December 2021, but the Brit withdrew due to an injury. Tyron Woodley stepped in to have a rematch with Paul and was knocked out in the sixth round.

Sonny-Bill-Williams is a former rugby player and unbeaten heavyweight boxer with a 9-0 professional record.

Watch Jake Paul reveal his hitlist at 24:20 of the video below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari