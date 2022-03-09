"I fu**ing lied to so many doctors" - Michael Bisping reveals how he cleared medical tests with one eye before his UFC fights

Michael Bisping recently opened up about how he deceived doctors during pre-fight check-ups and fought with one eye.

Bisping's right eye was terribly damaged after his brutal knockout loss to Vitor Belfort in 2013. It got worse over time and eventually became completely blinded.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

Eight years ago today, Vitor Belfort finished Michael Bisping in São Paulo, Brazil. Eight years ago today, Vitor Belfort finished Michael Bisping in São Paulo, Brazil.#UFC https://t.co/kuCTO2IrP6

Shockingly, 'The Count' went on to fight 11 more times after the Belfort bout. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was truly baffled by how Bisping managed to pass the pre-fight medical exams. During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he asked the former middleweight champion to enlighten him.

According to Bisping, it may be hard to believe, but he just lied and cheated his way through. He also divulged that he got a bit lucky because the doctors didn't check him thoroughly.

“[I did it] with great difficulty. Lying, cheating, bullsh*t codes. I f--k*** lied to so many doctors... Every time you fight, you’re still gonna get checked by the doctors. Every time, at the weigh-ins, so that was always very, very worrisome. [But] they just didn’t check very good [laughs]."

Watch Michael Bisping's full revelation below:

Michael Bisping shares his real thoughts about making a comeback

Michael Bisping's UFC career is among the most notable ones given the bumpy road he followed on his way to copping the middleweight belt.

Coming off a two-fight win streak, 'The Count' cemented his name in the group of elites when he beat Anderson Silva. It became his launch pad to replace the injured Chris Weidman in a championship bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199.

The Englishman finished Rockhold in less than one round and became a UFC champion at age 37. He defended his title once against Dan Henderson and lost it to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. That defeat was followed by another loss to Kelvin Gastelum, prompting Bisping to retire.

Bisping is currently enjoying his job as a UFC commentator and has no plans of making a return. In an interview with MMA Junkie last year, he said:

"I'm still involved with the sport now. I was commentating the fights and a lot of time I get to step in the octagon... and interview the fighters. I’m a part of the show, and it’s because of commentating, and that’s why I don’t miss it. I love doing that. The compensation is great, as well, and it keeps me involved in the sport that I’m truly passionate about.”

Watch Bisping's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard