"Ariel Helwani made you look like an absolute fu***** fool" - Michael Bisping ruthlessly roasts Dillon Danis on YouTube live stream

Michael Bisping ruthlessly roasted Dillon Danis during a YouTube live session on Thursday where he talked about Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green, Jon Jones and all things MMA.

Danis kept taunting Bisping on the live chat and the former UFC middleweight champion gave it back to 'El Jefe', who also challenged 'The Count' to a boxing match and a street fight.

Bisping brought up how Danis hasn't fought in almost three years and does most of his work on social media. He added that the 28-year-old was made to look like a fool on The MMA Hour last month. Bisping said:

"Listen, I gave you a bit of advice on the chat yesterday. Do yourself a favor and take that advice. If you want to be a tough guy, go and fight. Get in the ring and be a real man... Is this what you really want to be known as - some s***ty little troll that never fights? Ariel Helwani made you look like an absolute f***ing fool on his show. How about you stop acting like this and grow up? Step in the octagon and try to earn a bit of respect. Stop talking s**t on social media. What are you, 14 years old? Take a long look in the f***ing mirror and get a grip, mate."

Watch Michael Bisping speak about how Dillon Danis was roasted on his live YouTube chat below:

Bisping and Danis have been calling each other out online for a while now, despite not meeting in person yet.

'The Michael Bisping Story' documentary is set to release on March 21

Michael Bisping scripted one of the greatest underdog title wins in mixed martial arts history when he knocked out nemesis Luke Rockhold with one good eye in a short-notice bout at UFC 199 in June 2016.

The victory made him the first and only British fighter to win an undisputed belt in the UFC. Bisping's 10-year journey in the world's biggest MMA promotion to the middleweight championship has now been made into a documentary.

The trailer was released two days ago and the docu-film itself will come out on March 21, 2022 (Monday). People can rent or own it by signing up here.

Here's the official trailer for the Michael Bisping film shared by combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



It comes out March 21. Looks incredible. His life is a movie … and now it is: The trailer for @bisping ’s new documentary on his extraordinary life is out.It comes out March 21. Looks incredible. His life is a movie … and now it is: youtube.com/watch?v=rzT7m2… The trailer for @bisping’s new documentary on his extraordinary life is out. It comes out March 21. Looks incredible. His life is a movie … and now it is: youtube.com/watch?v=rzT7m2…

'The Count' was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's modern-era wing as part of the Class of 2019.

Edited by Anirudh