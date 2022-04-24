Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping fight in jeopardy, the MMA legend explains why he may not take offer

Jake Paul and Michael Bisping are currently in the middle of a war of words over social media, and while most believe the two to be angling towards a future boxing match, it now seems likely that the bout will never come to fruition.

'The Problem Child' is just two years into his professional career and has already captured the attention of millions around the world. Before his time in the sport, the 25-year-old was a social media sensation whose controversy carried over and aided his growth in boxing.

Speaking to his viewers in a recent live video, Michael Bisping discussed the possibility of a match with Paul and why he sees himself stopping the man's winning run.

"I'm not bothered about losing to Jake Paul. I mean, I would be bothered about losing to Jake Paul for sure, but that doesn't enter my mind, I'm pretty confident I could beat Jake Paul in a boxing match. I hit the bag most days... I run nearly every single day, and I actually believe my boxing technique now is better than what it was when I retired."

The UFC Hall-of-Famer then explained why he was having second guesses about accepting the YouTuber's offer, saying:

"I just don't think it's fair to my family, to my children, and to me to risk my good eye. The one eye that I have has problems, it's not one hundred percent healthy... So, I just don't want to exacerbate that issue by taking blows to the head in sparring, in training, and of course, in the fight... You never know, it's just not fair."

Despite health issues standing in the way of any proposed fight between Jake Paul and Michael Bisping, the American will have no trouble finding an opponent as a handful of boxers are lining up to derail Paul's hype train.

Who will Jake Paul face next?

With the Michael Bisping matchup looking unlikely, Jake Paul must find a new target for his ideal August return, and one man that continues to come up in discussion is Tommy Fury.

The 22-year-old improved his record to 8-0 with an impressive decision victory over Daniel Bocianski on April 23, and it sounds increasingly plausible that the two youngsters will meet in the ring.

Both Paul and Fury have openly admitted their disdain for one another. The pair understandably believe in their ability to knock each other out inside the desired rounds of their fantasy fight.

