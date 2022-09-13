"WHY US?!" - Jake Paul, KSI, and Chris Eubank Jr. react to PnB Rock getting fatally shot in L.A restaurant

Jake Paul, KSI, and Chris Eubank Jr. reacted to the death of American rapper PnB Rock. The rapper, whose real name is Rakeem Hasheem Allen, was at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles on Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles when an unidentified individual approached him and tried to rob him. In the argument that ensued, Rock was fatally shot.

Videos of the rapper fighting for his life after the event have been circulating online. Allen was with a woman at the restaurant when the incident occurred who was left unharmed. He leaves behind two daughters and a legacy through his music career. Jake Paul reacted to the news:

"Senseless murders. Pop Smoke and now PnB Rock. RIP."

Jake Paul connected the rapper's death to the murder of Pop Smoke in February last year.

KSI tweeted out saying:

"RIP PNB Rock. I’m just so upset, I’m sorry. My favourite artists are just getting killed man. It’s not fair. It’s just not fair"

An enraged Chris Eubank Jr. could not comprehend why such a tragic thing has been so frequent among black artists. He also blamed society for normalizing such killings and deaths:

"Its so crazy how we’re living in a society where its normal for young black artists to die every year all year round. This doesn’t happen in any other culture!! White, Asian, Indian, Latin… no other culture has established artists getting killed like this!! WHY US?? RIP PnB Rock"

Twitter reacts to PnB Rock's death on Jake Paul's latest tweet

Fans were as shocked to find out about the news as Jake Paul. The sudden death of PnB Rock left many fans questioning the safety of young upcoming rappers in an industry that does not feel safe anymore.

One user tweeted out that ever since 'X' (XXXTENTACION) passed away, many young rappers have been losing their lives:

"Ever since X died all rappers started dropping all of a sudden"

Another user listed all the rappers that have lost their lives recently:

"Dolph, Nipsey, PNB, Pop Smoke, XXX, King Von. RIP"

The American hip-hop industry has lost many promising young rappers. With so many unfortunate events occuring, fans and rappers alike are calling for change.

