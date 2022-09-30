"Pretty crazy" - Jake Paul reveals LeBron James' plan to become an owner of the Phoenix Suns so he can play with Bronny and Bryce James

Jake Paul revealed LeBron James' plan to become part owner of the Phoenix Suns so he can play alongside his sons in the NBA.

The four-time NBA championship winner has two sons that are NBA bound. They are 17-year-old Bronny James, who is currently 6'3, and 15-year-old Bryce James, who hit a massive growth spurt and is now 6'6.

Both are great players and seem to be NBA-bound, especially his eldest son, Bronny James. In the latest episode of his show BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber spoke about 'The Kid From Akron's' plans for his sons:

"LeBron wants to be an owner of the Phoenix Suns, but he will be the first ever active player to also be an owner of a team. But there's a reason he wants to do this...Basically, he wants to play with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce James, so he wants the ability to become the general manages so that he could draft his own sons and be the first ever player in the NBA to play with his kids."

LeBron James is currently preparing to start his 20th year in the NBA and is renegotiating his contract with the LA Lakers. He is in search of his fifth championship ring with the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to help him achieve his goal.

Take a look at the video:

Jake Paul believes Floyd Mayweather will knock out Deji

Jake Paul has given his predictions for the fight between Deji and Floyd Mayweather. The Brit will face the unbeaten boxer on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in his third exhibition match of the year.

'Comedy Shorts Gamer' is also fresh off a win against Fousey on August 27 this year, with an impressive stoppage victory.

In the same episode of his show, Paul spoke about why he thinks Mayweather will win the fight:

"I'm happy for Deji because he's fighting Floyd. That's great for Deji, it's great for influencer boxing. But what it's not great for, is boxing, and Floyd, and his fans it's not great for. They know what's gonna happen, he's gonna go in there, toy with Deji, knock him out in the 3rd or 4th round and make it feel like the fans got atleast somewhat of a show."

Jake Paul believes it is a bad fight for boxing because the fight is not competitive. He believes 'Money' Mayweather's abilities are far beyond Deji's reach and the unbeaten boxer will end the fight easily.

Take a look at the fight announcement:

