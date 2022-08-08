What is Bryce James' age? Looking at the potential timeline as to when LeBron James' second son can be NBA ready

LeBron James' sons Bronny James and Bryce James have received immense notoriety over the last couple of years. It certainly helps that their father is arguably the greatest player of all time. However, both are budding basketball players who plan to have a future in the NBA.

King James can often be seen supporting and cheering them on during their high school games, especially during the off-season. Multiple videos of LeBron James training with Bryce and Bronny James have recently surfaced.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



LeBron, Bronny and Bryce getting in reps



The two generations of James, working out at the Lakers' practice facility.LeBron, Bronny and Bryce getting in reps @KingJames | IG The two generations of James, working out at the Lakers' practice facility.LeBron, Bronny and Bryce getting in reps 💪🎥 @KingJames | IG https://t.co/OnHtBGlcYq

Bryce James has hit a growth spurt. He now towers over his older brother while almost being the same height as LeBron. King James' youngest son has often flown under the radar due to his age and the fame of Bronny James.

Bryce is currently 6 foot 6 inches tall, with incredible handles for his size and length. In 2018, the former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar spoke about how Bryce is the best shooter in the family. That speaks volumes about the talent Bryce James possesses. He was only 11 years old at the time.

What is Bryce James' age and potential?

James in action for his high school

Bryce Maximus James is 15 years old and represents the Sierra Canyon School and the Strive For Greatness AAU team. Bryce is currently in ninth grade.

The youngest son of LeBron James, Bryce transferred to Sierra Canyon in 2019, attending the same school as his older brother Bronny James. As aforementioned, he is in ninth grade, so no rankings are available regarding prospects in his age group. So, we don't know how Bryce compares with his peers.

The recent growth spurt has caught the attention of fans and media alike. Bryce possesses the handles of a guard despite being 6'6. LeBron James recently shared a photo that showed his youngest son was almost as tall as him.

Given his size and length, Bryce already stands out from his peers. His ability to handle the ball opens up options for him. He can attack the basket at will and dunk on players while also getting rebounds and initiating the transition.

Masked In LA 🎭 @MaskedInLA 15 yo Bryce is almost as tall as Bron already 🤯🤯🤯 15 yo Bryce is almost as tall as Bron already 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/ePVGAlpBDA

Bryce, like his brother Bronny James, has plenty of clips highlighting his ability to dunk the basketball. Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and King James often speaks about playing with his son in the league. However, Bryce is still a long way away from being eligible for the NBA Draft.

Bryce James will only be able to declare his eligibility for the NBA Draft after completing his first year in college. The NBA requires players to participate in one season past high school before entering the draft. While some have chosen to play professionally overseas or with the G-League, Bryce will likely play collegiately.

With his continually improving athleticism and the mentorship of his father, Bryce James has all the makings of an NBA player in the future.

