Here's how Jake Paul and Logan Paul spent the 4th of July

Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul spent the 4th of July together in Puerto Rico. The pair shifted to Puerto Rico in 2021, stating many different reasons for the move.

'The Problem Child' recorded a video of the pair standing on the beach and wished his followers a happy 4th of July. 'The Maverick' suddenly burst out into song, singing 'Firework' by Katy Perry.

Jake Paul joined in, the pair began singing together, and the video ended abruptly. 'The Problem Child' also tweeted:

"America is the greatest country in the world, no nation compares even when times are bad. Happy 4th and God bless America."

His tweet was not taken well by his fans and various Twitter users who believed this was not the time to celebrate America amidst school shootings and protests against current abortion laws. Paul has not responded to the comments yet.

'The Problem Child' is currently in a complicated situation regarding his opponent Tommy Fury. The pair were set to fight on August 16th at Madison Square Garden.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding.



3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different. Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding.3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different.

However, 'TNT' was denied entry to the United States and if he is unable to travel to the US, the fight will get canceled for the second time in a row.

Jake Paul calls out both Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury

Jake Paul took no prisoners when he called out the Fury brothers on Twitter. 'The Problem Child' has been voicing his opinion on 'TNT' for quite a while now, constantly trash-talking him.

Ever since he was denied entry into the United States and has allegedly not done anything about it, Paul has been trash-talking the Brit even more.

In a recent tweet, he called out both Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury regarding the bet he made with 'The Gypsy King' and the social media silence 'TNT' has been showing:

"Tommy Fury is in hiding. B***h made. Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One"

It seems like nothing is going Paul's way. His opponent has been silent and has not spoken about the issue ever since his last announcement. Paul's $1 million dollar bet with 'The Gypsy King' has also seemingly fallen apart.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother.



Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made.Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother.Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made.Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother.Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One ☝️

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far