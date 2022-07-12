Create
"All the sh*t talk will be absolutely legendary" - Jake Paul optimistic about fighting Conor McGregor in the future

Conor McGregor (left) and Jake Paul (right)(Images via Getty)
Modified Jul 12, 2022 10:01 PM IST

Jake Paul is back in the headlines after reiterating his intention to fight Conor McGregor in the future. The former YouTuber is now 5-0, with his next fight going down on August 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr.

.@jakepaul faces @_HasimRahmanJr, 12-1 in the ring and son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman Aug. 6 on SHO PPV from @thegarden.🎟 #PaulRahman presale tickets available until tomorrow at Noon, use code SOCIAL: s.sho.com/3yA8vbi@FDSportsbook @MostVpromotions https://t.co/VZwULgRoTG

McGregor is a pay-per-view superstar who has generated millions of sales throughout his career. Meanwhile, Paul is still in the process of gaining legitimacy as a boxer while continuing to grow his massive fanbase.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul was asked about the potential matchup against McGregor and had this to say:

"I think, for me, fighting a couple more times, continuing to knock some people out, and he has to get active again. Who knows when that's gonna happen. I think those two things need to happen, and then at some point, it's gotta happen. Why not? He's a businessman. I'm a businessman, and that's $75 to $100 million for both of us... I think Conor and I would be way more exciting, way more electric. I think we're both more of a showmen than Canelo. So, just the press conferences and all the sh*t talk will be absolutely legendary."

Before focusing on McGregor, Paul has more work to do in the ring. 'The Problem Child' will take on Rahman Jr. on August 6, inside Madison Square Garden. His opponent is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

The original opponent was Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury's half-brother, but he pulled out for a second time after being denied entry into the United States.

Watch Jake Paul discuss a possible matchup against Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor responds to Jake Paul's optimism about a future fight

McGregor has been unresponsive when Paul trash-talked him in the past, but this time it was different. The clip of 'The Problem Child' discussing the future matchup caught the attention of 'The Notorious'.

The former two-division UFC champion saw the clip on Twitter and responded with two tweets saying:

"you've 2 fights and done 70k buys."
@MMAFighting @arielhelwani @jakepaul 😂 you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys.
"You are a flop, kid. A nobody."
@MMAFighting @arielhelwani @jakepaul You are a flop, kid. A nobody.
McGregor was referring to reports that Paul's second fight against Tyron Woodley sold 65k PPV buys. Also, 'The Problem Child' claimed his fight against Ben Askren sold 1.5 million PPVs and then corrected himself and said it sold 500k.

As usual, it didn't take the former YouTuber long to post a response on Twitter to the comments of being a flop.

The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. https://t.co/y9wbMhmWIs

