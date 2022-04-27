Jake Paul plans on having a tattoo bet with Eddie Hearn for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano's promoter, Jake Paul, is planning to have a tattoo bet with Eddie Hearn ahead of the highly anticipated women's title fight this Saturday. Serrano and Katie Taylor are set to lock horns at Madison Square Garden this weekend in one of the biggest fights in women's boxing history.

Ahead of the Undisputed Lightweight Championship bout, Paul, who is co-promoing the fight alongside Hearn, has plans to raise the stakes. During a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, 'The Problem Child' was asked whether he was putting something on the line against Hearn for Taylor vs. Serrano, to which he replied:

"I don't know, I'll bring it up in the face to face for sure. You know, I think he's very confident in Katie and I'm very confident in Amanda. So, I would love to place a bet but something fun like a tattoo, something like that, I'mma think of something."

Watch Paul's full interview with Matchroom Boxing below:

Jake Paul will beat KSI according to Jeff Mayweather

Jeff Mayweather has suggested that 'The Problem Child' will beat KSI if the two fight now. Paul has been waiting to fight 'The Nightmare' and avenge his brother Logan's loss for a while now. However, the fight hasn't come to fruition yet. While the 25-year-old has been actively fighting over the past two years, KSI has seemingly taken a step back from boxing.

Jeff Mayweather, who has trained KSI in the past, suggested that Paul has an edge over the Brit at the moment. During an interview with Fred Beck, Floyd Mayweather's uncle said:

"That's a tough one. I mean Jake probably has a little edge on him now. I think that if they would've fought a while back, I think that KSI would've had the better chance of beating him. So now, I think that with Jake getting the chance to fight, of course more actively [would beat KSI]."

Watch Jeff Mayweather discuss a potential Jake Paul vs. KSI bout below:

