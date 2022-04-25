"Jake probably has a little edge"- Jeff Mayweather suggests Jake Paul will beat KSI if they fought now

Jake Paul has been eagerly waiting to avenge Logan Paul's loss to KSI for years now. However, the Brit put boxing on the sidelines to focus on his music career and the highly anticipated match-up never came to fruition. Jeff Mayweather has suggested that 'The Problem Child' will probably beat KSI if they fight now.

Although Jake Paul vs. KSI isn't likely to happen anytime soon, Mayweather recently gave his take on who would win if the duo locked horns. During a recent interview with Fred Beck, the boxing trainer suggested that 'The Problem Child' would probably beat the Brit because Paul has been more active.

"That's a tough one. I mean Jake probably has a little edge on him now. I think that if they would've fought a while back, I think that KSI would've had the better chance of beating him. So now, I think that with Jake getting the chance to fight, of course more actively [would beat KSI]."

Watch Jeff Mayweather's full interview below:

Jake Paul is unimpressed with Tommy Fury's recent fight and is keeping an eye on Anderson Silva

Jake Paul has been out of action since securing an emphatic KO victory over Tyron Woodley back in December 2021. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Paul's next fight, however, nothing seems certain as of yet.

Paul's longtime rival Tommy Fury recently registered a win over Daniel Bocianksi and, as expected, 'TNT' was quick to call out 'The Problem Child'. While many would've thought Fury's recent win would lure the 25-year-old to set up a match, that hasn't been the case.

Paul is rather unimpressed with Tommy Fury's inability to attract crowds and suggested that he will be keeping an eye on Anderson Silva's upcoming matchup on May 14th. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a f***. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.” I asked @jakepaul what he thought of @tommytntfury ’s victory:“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.” I asked @jakepaul what he thought of @tommytntfury’s victory:“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Edited by C. Naik