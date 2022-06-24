"My toughest test yet" - Jake Paul praises the Fury clan and Tommy Fury ahead of their fight 

Jake Paul has praised Tommy Fury and the Fury family as a whole for their presence and prowess in the boxing world. Paul is set to fight the younger Fury brother on August 6 at the historic Madison Square Garden with Amanda Serrano fighting in the co-main event. After months of back-and-forth and a postponed fight, the highly awaited grudge match is finally on.

Following the fight announcement he made via his social media handles, 'The Problem Child' released a video of his latest fight. In the video, he addresses his latest fight and talks about how it is his toughest test yet:

"Like I said, Tommy's been boxing since he was 12-years-old this is part of his blood. This is what he does on a daily basis, besides, you know, kissing men."

He added:

"Tommy Fury is taller than me, he's been boxing four times as long as me, he has longer arms than me, he has way more ring experience than me. This is by far my toughest test yet. All jokes aside I'm taking a very big step forward in my career."

He went on to talk about how he could have kept fighting big names from MMA. However, he wanted to further his boxing career and silence his haters yet again, which is why he decided to fight Tommy Furry.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul announces his fight against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul announced his fight against Tommy Fury in a rather comedic way. 'The Problem Child' announced the fight via his social media handles with the caption:

"Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing. Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury"

The pair were set to fight last December, however, the Brit withdrew from the fight due to a fractured rib. Paul instead fought Tyron Woodley and produced a highlight reel knockout and said he would not give 'TNT' another chance. However, in a shock move, he unveiled the Brit as his next opponent.

Take a look at the post by Jake Paul:

