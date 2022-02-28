"Poor decisions change the shape of the sport"- Jake Paul reacts to the controversial scoring in Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Jake Paul recently reacted to the controversial scoring in the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight while giving a possible solution regarding poor decisions.

Jack Catterall recently took on Josh Taylor for the unisputed Light-Welterweight Championship. Walking into the fight as a massive underdog, Catterall outboxed the champion for the majority of the fight. It looked like a massive upset was in store for the boxing world.

However, Josh Taylor somehow managed to escape with a split-decision victory which left almost everyone surprised. Jake Paul chipped in with his thoughts on the same and suggested a new way of scoring fights which could help avoid poor decisions in the sport moving forward.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter and said:

"I think there should be 6 boxing judges for title fights, 3 pairs of 2. Each pair has to agree on the same score at the end of the round & if they don’t they briefly debate their reasoning. Almost like a jury system. These poor decisions change the shape of the sport forever."

Take a look at the tweet below:

These poor decisions change the shape of the sport forever. I think there should be 6 boxing judges for title fights3 pairs of 2 Each pair has to agree on the same score at the end of the round & if they don’t they briefly debate their reasoningAlmost like a jury system These poor decisions change the shape of the sport forever.

Jake Paul has turned into a promoter for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Paul has been making waves ever since he entered the boxing world. Interestingly, he is not just content with being a fighter. 'The Problem Child' even started his own promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, last year and signed female boxing star Amanda Serrano.

'The Problem Child' has now joined hands with Eddie Hearn to co-promote the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight. This bout is being billed as the 'biggest women's fight in the history of the sport.'

Katie Taylor will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Female Lightweight titles against WBC, WBO and IBO Female Featherweight Champion Amanda Serrano on April 30th, 2022 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

The build-up to the fight has been pretty exciting so far and there has been a lot of buzz around it. It will be interesting to see whether the 'biggest fight in women's boxing' lives up to expectations.

